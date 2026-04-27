PAE SSP Celebrates Public Service Recognition Week, DIRSSP Pays Tribute to Federal Workforce

Photo By Edvin Hernandez | Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe Jr., the director for Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) Strategic Systems Programs (SSP), speaks to the workforce at a town hall event in Washington D.C. on April 27, 2026. Wolfe reflected on the command’s 70-year history, program accomplishments, and the valuable work PAE SSP employees have contributed to the Navy’s strategic deterrence mission. PAE SSP is responsible for sustaining the strategic weapon system on the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines and supporting the integration of the D5LE weapon system on the new Columbia-class SSBNs. Looking to the future, SSP is actively modernizing the sea-based leg of the nuclear triad through the development of the D5LE2 SWS and pioneering regional strike capabilities of the future through development of the nuclear-armed sea launched cruise missile and the non-nuclear hypersonic conventional prompt strike system. see less | View Image Page

This year, May 3-9 marks the annual Public Service Recognition Week, a campaign that honors the contributions of employees across the government workforce at federal, state, and local levels.

At Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) Strategic Systems Programs (SSP), federal employees play a critical role in advancing the U.S. Navy’s sea-based strategic weapon system (SWS) in support of the nation’s homeland defense and nuclear deterrence capabilities. PAE SSP’s workforce is also pioneering regional deterrence programs to provide additional options across the spectrum of strategic deterrence capabilities.

Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe Jr., the director for PAE SSP, held a town hall on April 27, 2026, addressing the crucial work the command’s workforce has executed during its 70-year history. Some of that work, Wolfe pointed out, included tough learning lessons from flight test exercises over the decades, but highlighted the workforce’s resilience and astute ability to press forward and complete the job.

“There is nobody that's better at this business than all of you,” Wolfe said. “Here's what I truly believe, I don't like the word failure. I think anything that doesn't go to plan is not a failure, but a brilliant opportunity to learn. We’ve all learned over time when we were really challenged with tough problems – and when we really have to understand something, that's when this organization is at its best. We lean in to understand and we remain prepared to act and improve.”

The federal workforce at PAE SSP spans various disciplines, including from facilities management to business, administrative, and technical fields. Together, the command’s workforce – which stretches coast-to-coast via its Field Activities and Program Management Offices – ensures PAE SSP’s no-fail mission is meeting warfighter needs and enabling strategic deterrence capabilities for the nation’s defense. At the town hall, Wolfe emphasized his strong confidence and admiration for the command’s workforce, expressing gratitude to the civil service personnel that keep the warfighters equipped and keep the U.S. Navy the most dominant around the world.

“Look, this is your time,” Wolfe said. “We talk about all of our program’s history, the names on the plaques in the hall, and here’s what I’ll tell you: that’s going to be you in the future. I have the utmost confidence that all of you are ready to carry this mission forward. This mission can feel like a heavy burden, but to me it’s felt pretty easy because I had all of you standing right beside me, carrying the heavy load with me. Thank you for letting me be part of representing all of you every single day.”

Wolfe, who has served in the U.S. Navy for more than 37 years, is a major advocate for the command’s federal workforce and recognizes the team’s accomplishments during his tenure. He also praised the command’s work ethic through uncertain times.

As Wolfe prepares to retire from active-duty service next month, he expressed his confidence in the command’s workforce, comprised of federal, military, and industry partners, applauding the team’s unwavering support and commitment to the nation’s defense. While new challenges will inevitably appear through the ever-changing global security environment, PAE SSP’s workforce remains ready to meet the moment with unrelenting dedication to the nation’s strategic deterrence mission.

PAE SSP is responsible for sustaining the strategic weapon system on the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines and supporting the integration of the D5LE weapon system on the new Columbia-class SSBNs. Looking to the future, SSP is actively modernizing the sea-based leg of the nuclear triad through the development of the D5LE2 SWS and pioneering regional strike capabilities of the future through development of the nuclear-armed sea launched cruise missile and the non-nuclear hypersonic conventional prompt strike system.