Georgia House Representative honors Youth Challenge Academy retiree Your browser does not support the audio element.

Marietta, GA - House Representative Williams of District 168thand Deloach of the 167th, honored Mrs. Valerie Barnett with House Resolution 1687, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at the Georgia House of Representatives for her immense dedication, innumerable hours of time, and impeccable effort to the Fort Stewart Youth Challenge Academy (FSYCA) and the youth it serves.



Mrs. Barnett was hired to be one of the first three staff members, earning her the title as founding member. She used this as motivation to help shape the academy into what it is today.



“Being a “founding” member meant I could contribute to shaping the program’s culture, standards, and long-term impact. I wanted to be part of a team that set the tone for future members and create an environment focused on growth, discipline, and mentorship,” said Barnett. “I was motivated by the opportunity to help build something meaningful from the ground up.”



In August of 1993, the Georgia Department of Defense Fort Stewart Youth Challenge Academy opened its doors as one of the first thirteen original Youth Challenge Programs which is operated under the Georgia National Guard. This transformative program has dedicated nearly 34 years of encouraging Georgia’s youth to create healthy habits, reclaim their futures, and reach their full potential.



From the day the FSYCA program opened its doors, Mrs. Barnett was making an incredible impact. She started as a cadre and quickly worked her way up to become a team leader, operations lieutenant, a captain, the Deputy Commandant, and lastly, the lead teacher.



As an employee and supervisor, Mrs. Barnett not only encouraged and supported the youth but as well as other staff members.



“Working under Mrs. Barnett’s supervision for seven and a half years was a very positive experience,” said Mrs. Eloise Mitchell, current employee of the FSYCA. “She consistently demonstrated strong leadership, showed genuine care for both staff and students, and was highly supportive of instructors.”



The inspiration and advice Mrs. Barnett gave to over 15,000 students helped them to better themselves, strength to change their habits, and the encouragement to create meaningful futures.



“I would always tell cadets to stay consistent and disciplined, even when no one is watching,” said Barnett. “I also emphasized accountability: own your mistakes, learn from them, and keep moving forward…take advantage of every opportunity…what they put into it is what they’ll get out of it.”



Former cadet of the Fort Stewart Youth Challenge Academy shares how Mrs. Barnett impacted her life.

“Mrs. Barnett was more than an instructor—she was a mentor, a source of strength, and a positive role model,” said Latressa Lunn. “Even today, as an adult and a mother, I apply the values and lessons Mrs. Barnett instilled in me to my everyday life and in raising my children.”



After serving for over 30 years, Mrs. Barnett retired in August of 2022 and recalls her time as an FSYCA employee.

“My time at FSYCA was both challenging and rewarding. It pushed me to grow as a leader, improved my communication skills, and developed a stronger sense of responsibility,” said Barnett. “I had the chance to work with diverse individuals, face real challenges, and see firsthand the impact of mentorship and teamwork.”



Families, graduates, staff, and mentors still ask about her and thank her for instilling the hope and strength that these young teenagers did not know was possible. Despite her busy family life, her tireless dedication has continued as she now serves in a different compacity to the Fort Stewart Youth Challenge Academy, as a mentor to multiple cadets.



“Mrs. Barnett consistently created a safe and supportive environment. She made herself available not only as a leader, but as a mentor and mother figure to many of us. She stayed connected even after the program, continuing to encourage us to remain strong, focused, and determined,” said Lunn.