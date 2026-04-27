One Vector at a Time

Gathered into a long room crammed with rolling desks, swivel chairs, and large computer monitors, over 20 Civil Engineer (CE) colonels and their trusted agents descended upon Joint Base San Antonio to spend the week closely considering the needs of the Air Force and the Civil Engineer community. The April 13-17 32E Development Team (DT) culminated months of preparation done by the AFPC Officer Assignments Team (OAT), Career Field Manager (CFM), and DT representatives from across the major commands, installations, and CE schoolhouses. Chaired by Brig. Gen. Christopher Leonard, the Director of Civil Engineers, and led by the officer assignments team, the DT was deliberately focused on one overarching goal: get the right officer to the right place, at the right time.

Preparation is paramount to the execution of a successful DT – that, and a bottomless supply of coffee. With only two officer DTs per year, the spring event is a notable lift for the members involved as decisions are made for developmental education, competitive selection programs, individual vectors for lieutenants through lieutenant colonels, and most notably the squadron command and director of operations candidate lists for summer 2027. The review of hundreds of records and hours spent analyzing unique circumstances encapsulates not only the DT’s commitment to strategic placement but also the distinct and exceptional care that is characteristic of 32E development teams.

DT representatives were expected to come prepared and ready to articulate the unique professional development and personal considerations of all the officers they were representing. Delicate medical and family situations, join-spouse considerations, and career development preferences are only a few factors weighed by the DT in determining “what’s next” for the officer corps. These leaders must reinforce a CE community that is ready today and ready tomorrow, through optimizing individual advancement and weighing the impact on the Department of the Air Force.

Readiness is mandatory. The Civil Engineer community must be prepared to overcome today’s dynamic environment and fortify themselves for future uncertainty. The DT is a crucial avenue to ensure career field readiness by vectoring the right officer to the right place at the right time. The right officer means matching experience and expertise with the needs of the Air Force, capitalizing on individual strengths and vectoring officers to where new strengths can be developed. It also means having the skillsets and confidence to be “violently successful” in command, a phrase coined by Col. Jennifer Phelps, the 32E CFM. The right place aims to synchronize career field talent to the locations, installations, and organizations that would benefit most from that officer. The right time marries it all together and is foundational to a ready CE enterprise.

Growth is non-negotiable; it applies to both officers meeting the development team and to the DT itself. To encourage this, Leonard emphasized the importance of knowing the how and why behind processes, practices, and frameworks regularly exercised by the team. This drove crucial conversation towards future evolutions of the DT, and ensured that every approach is methodical, intentional, and ultimately serving greater Air Force priorities. DT members seek to embolden the mission of the Air Force by addressing the needs of the community, embracing moments of sincere reflection, and driving towards refined DT outcomes with passionate determination.

Today is a great day to be an Air Force Civil Engineer. In a room bustling with conversation, discussion, and contemplation, a significant amount of meaningful thought drove decisions that will soon ripple throughout the community. While the DT may be blurry to those who have never sat in the room, one thing has never been clearer: CE leadership strongly considers the demands of the Air Force, highly regards the health of their community, and greatly desires to see Civil Engineers flourish with emerging opportunities. This is undeniable – The DT deliberately positions Civil Engineers to lead the way and secure a force of ready Airmen and installations capable of mastering whatever challenges lie ahead.