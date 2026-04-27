The Paperless Pursuit: Analyst Urges Command to Ditch Manila Folders

Photo By Telly B. Myles | NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (May 4, 2026) – Sharon Hicks, Workforce Development and Management Analyst at Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Newport News (SUPSHIPNN), scans legacy manila folders into the command's electronic records management system. Hicks is spearheading the "Paperless Pursuit," an initiative encouraging the DON workforce to transition to a born-digital mindset, reducing physical clutter and ensuring instant, secure access to mission-critical information. (U.S. Navy photo by Telly B. Myles) see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (May 4, 2026) – The Department of War's transition to a fully electronic records management system is a strict compliance requirement from the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). But for Sharon Hicks, a Workforce Development and Management Analyst at Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Newport News (SUPSHIPNN), it represents much more than a mandate. It is a critical strategic advantage.

"The 'Paperless Pursuit' ensures that our warfighters and decision-makers have instant, secure access to mission-critical information across the enterprise," Hicks explained.

Hicks pointed out that many employees are all too familiar with the frustration of digging through mountains of folders for a specific routing slip, or performing the tedious "print-sign-scan" dance just to get a signature on a PDF. While NARA has mandated that all Federal agencies transition to electronic records, Hicks believes the real victory is for the daily workforce.

Digital files are instantly searchable, easier to share securely across the IL5 network, and save massive amounts of physical office space.

"You can't hit 'Ctrl+F' on a filing cabinet," Hicks noted. "Paper gets lost, coffee gets spilled on it, and you can't easily track who has looked at it. By shifting to a 'born-digital' mindset, we make our data work for us, ensuring that you have the right information exactly when you need it, without the paper cuts."

Recognizing that old habits die hard, Hicks advises personnel to start by tweaking a few everyday routines. First, she urges the workforce to skip the printer entirely. If a document originates on a computer, she recommends keeping it there by using a Common Access Card (CAC) to digitally sign PDFs and routing them via email or SharePoint.

For those prone to printing "just in case" backups for their desk drawers, Hicks recommends trusting the command's approved IL5 shared drives, which are regularly backed up, secure, and accessible from anywhere. When scanning legacy physical files is absolutely necessary, she reminds users to utilize their scanner's Optical Character Recognition (OCR) setting to ensure the resulting text is searchable later. Lastly, she pleads with staff to stop printing emails and temporary meeting agendas, advising them to simply read on their screens and save the ink.

Addressing the "paper hoarders" in the office, those whose desks resemble recycling centers fortified by walls of manila folders from 2021, Hicks offers targeted digital cures for common justifications.

For the "Server Doomsday Prepper" who prints emails in case the network crashes, Hicks emphasizes trusting the cloud, pointing out that physical binders are far more likely to be lost, spilled on, or accidentally shredded than enterprise-grade servers. To the "Fake Ink Skeptic" who feels digital signatures lack authority, Hicks clarifies that CAC signatures are legally binding, fully NARA-compliant, and inherently more secure because they digitally track who signed a document and exactly when.

Hicks also encourages a "GRS Purge" for those holding onto "To-Read Towers" of obsolete policy briefs. She reminds the workforce that NARA’s General Records Schedule (GRS) dictates the destruction of transitory drafts, freeing employees from the guilt of tossing old papers in the shredder. Finally, for personnel maintaining a "Frankenstein Drawer" that mixes mission logs with lunch menus, Hicks warns that storing mixed physical records makes audits a nightmare. Digitizing these files allows for the instant separation of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) from personal items.

Ultimately, the transition to a modern, digital workspace requires a shift in perspective.

"Letting go of paper is a trust exercise," Hicks said. "The next time you reach for the print button, take a deep breath, save it, and step away from the printer."