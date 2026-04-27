(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF- Idaho Guardsmen Respond to Shooting Incident

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Story by Staff Sgt. Thomas Norris 

    Joint Task Force DC

    WASHINGTON–U.S. Soldiers with the Idaho National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia (JTF-DC) responded to a shooting incident alongside the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, April 28, 2026.
    The call sounded as Sgt. 1st Class Cody Lanier, a platoon sergeant with the Idaho National Guard assigned to JTF-DC, was distributing dinner plates to his Soldiers. His team immediately headed to the scene to assist in any way they could. Three Soldiers assisted MPD with gathering information and locating evidence, while the rest established a security perimeter to allow first responders to render aid and to preserve the integrity of the scene.
    “It was a great opportunity to assist the local community and allow our law enforcement partners to complete their jobs,” said Lanier.
    The Soldiers’ commitment to putting the mission first reflects the Army Values and the National Guard’s commitment to being ready, responsive, and engaged in the communities they serve.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 09:39
    Story ID: 564287
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF- Idaho Guardsmen Respond to Shooting Incident, by SSG Thomas Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    National Guard
    dcsafe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version