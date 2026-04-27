7th Communication Battalion to conduct live-fire machine gun range during Kaiju Rain 26

CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa, Japan – 7th Communication Battalion (7th Comm Bn), III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (III MIG), will conduct live-fire machine gun training on May 12, 2026, as part of the ongoing Kaiju Rain 26 exercise. This annual III MIG-led exercise, which runs from May 1 to May 31, 2026, is focused on integrating multi-domain information capabilities, enhancing communication, and strengthening regional security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Kaiju Rain 26 includes over 1,000 Marines and Sailors from various III MIG units, training across multiple locations in Japan. The live-fire machine gun range, an essential part of the exercise, reinforces the fundamental infantry skills that Marines need in addition to their specialized communication roles. These training events ensure that Marines remain proficient in infantry tactics, crucial for maintaining readiness in dynamic and challenging operational environments.

Gunnery Sgt. Santos Ornelas III, a transmissions systems chief with 7th Comm Bn and the staff training representative overseeing the event, emphasized the significance of this training: "Over 200 Marines will be trained on machine guns. We're looking to see some excellent training, and I'll be making sure that we safely and effectively keep our warfighters ready."

For many of the Marines participating, this will be their first live-fire machine gun training since their initial Marine Combat Training, marking a critical milestone in their professional development within the Fleet Marine Force.

Kaiju Rain 26’s broader focus is on enhancing III MIG’s ability to operate in contested environments, integrating cyber operations, intelligence, electronic warfare, and resilient communications to support command and control across the Indo-Pacific. While the exercise focuses heavily on multi-domain information operations, events like the live-fire range ensure that III MIG Marines remain proficient as both communicators and riflemen.

Photo and video content will be released by III MIG for media use and will be available at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/KR26.

Media representatives interested in coverage opportunities should contact the III MIG COMMSTRAT organizational mailbox at DG_III_MIG_MEDIA@usmc.mil or the III MIG COMMSTRAT Operations Officer, 1stLt Joshua Wolek, at mailto:joshua.t.wolek.mil@usmc.mil.