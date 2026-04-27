Balikatan 2026: Space Force strengthens U.S.-Philippine combined readiness

Photo By Airman Mary Murray | U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Brian Denaro, center, U.S. Space Forces - Indo-Pacific, is greeted by U.S. Army Maj. Stacy Kang, left, U.S. Army Pacific exercise chief, and U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. David Gutierrez, right, USSF Indo-Pacific space operations exercise planner, during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Camp Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, April 23, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mary Murray) see less | View Image Page

CAMP AGUINALDO, Quezon City, Philippines — Members of the United States Space Force participated in Exercise Balikatan 2026 and integrated into the Joint Task Force, marking a significant milestone for the service and advancing the integration of space capabilities into one of the Indo-Pacific region’s largest multinational exercises from April 20 to May 8.

The inclusion of Guardians in Balikatan 2026 highlights the expanding role of space within joint operations while strengthening the alliance between the U.S. and the Philippines. Their participation is fundamentally designed to rehearse the defense of the Philippines by sharpening bilateral interoperability and building combined command and control, logistics, and fires capabilities across the air, land, sea, cyber and space domains.

During a site visit to Camp Aguinaldo to observe Guardians integrating with the combined force, Brig. Gen. Brian Denaro, commander of U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific, emphasized the strategic importance of the milestone.

“Our participation in Balikatan 2026 marks an important step in integrating space capabilities into large-scale multinational exercises,” said Brig. Gen. Brian Denaro, Commander, United States Space Forces Indo-Pacific, “Space affects every domain of military operations, from communication and navigation to missile warning and situational awareness. By bringing those into the exercise environment, we strengthen the joint force’s ability to respond quickly, coordinate effectively and operate with greater precision alongside our allies and partners.”

As the Department of War’s newest military branch, the U.S. Space Force organizes, trains, and equips forces to protect U.S. and allied interests in, from, and to space. Its integration into Balikatan 2026 reflects the increasing importance of space capabilities in modern warfare and directly bolsters ongoing Armed Forces of the Philippines modernization efforts by introducing critical space-based enablers into combined operations.

During the exercise, Guardians provided expertise in space domain awareness, defensive space operations, and operational-level planning to help maintain space superiority. They worked alongside air, land, maritime and cyber planners to incorporate space effects into operational decision-making processes and enhance joint force synchronization.

“The Space Force sent operations and intelligence Guardians to integrate Space Domain Awareness, Theater Missile Warning, Space Control, and other space mission areas into the Joint Task Force and combined force,” said U.S. Space Force Captain Patrick Richard, Exercise Control Group Planner, “By providing these capabilities we are directly increasing the lethality and survivability of combined U.S. and AFP forces operating on land, in the air, and at sea.”

Space domain awareness remains a key focus throughout the exercise, enabling commanders to better understand the operational environment and respond decisively across all warfighting domains.

From space domain awareness to operational-level planning, Guardians integrated space effects throughout every phase of the exercise, strengthening deterrence, reinforcing alliances, and demonstrating the essential role of space in joint operations across the Indo-Pacific. Working alongside our allies and partners in the AFP strengthens the multilateral operations essential for regional security and advances the AFP's modernization efforts.

“The Indo-Pacific is a dynamic environment and maintaining readiness requires seamless coordination across every warfighting domain,” Denaro said. “The unprecedented inclusion of Space Force personnel in Balikatan 2026 strengthens military-to-military coordination and proves that our alliance is adapting to modern warfare, ensuring a combat-credible allied posture in the Indo-Pacific that is prepared to meet any challenge together.”

Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity.