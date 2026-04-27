The 137th SOW prepares for upcoming fitness changes

Photo By Senior Airman Harrison Stone | An Airman assigned to the 137th Special Operations Wing, Oklahoma Air National Guard, performs situps for the U.S. Air Force Physical Fitness Assessment at the Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City, May 2, 2026. 137th SOW personnel are implementing a culture of fitness through increased physical training to remain a force that is organized, trained and equipped for mission support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airmen Harrison Stone) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Harrison Stone | An Airman assigned to the 137th Special Operations Wing, Oklahoma Air National Guard,...... read more read more

WILL ROGERS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Okla. – The 137th Special Operations Wing is preparing for changes coming to the U.S. Air Force Physical Fitness Assessment, beginning July 1, 2026.

The 137th SOW is getting ahead of the curve in support of the Culture of Fitness initiative by implementing and encouraging increased physical training. Airmen are participating in unit exercises, such as the workout of the day and the Diamond Fitness Challenge to remain a force that is organized, trained and equipped for mission support.

“We’ve been providing guidance from the wing level to show our Airmen what they can do to get into shape and maintain readiness,” said Chief Master Sgt. Larry Mansell, command chief of the 137th SOW. “One of the commander’s priorities is strengthening the culture with fitness always, because you’ve got to be ready to fight tonight.”

Airmen are also encouraged to utilize The Warfighter’s Fitness Playbook, a comprehensive resource for improving fitness, sleep, nutrition, stress management and overall well-being. The program provides an adaptable 12-week physical training plan structured to accommodate differing fitness levels for participants.

“The amount of squadrons that are working out, the amount of Airmen in the gyms in the morning and afternoon, it’s getting baked into our culture of ‘what’s expected of me’,” Mansell added.

Information covered in the program includes training goals, safety precautions, fitness principals and workout program material to help Airmen exercise, recover smart and fuel right. Additional material is available in the appendix of the playbook, featuring multiple workout improvement programs, various health information and a visual exercise library.

“Being physically fit and prepared for the fight is essential to being mission-ready Airmen,” said a 137th SOW fitness monitor. “Even if your career field does not require you to be physically active daily, it is still advantageous for each of us to move our bodies, be stronger and healthier Airmen in our daily lives.”

To access The Warfighter’s Fitness Playbook, visit: https://www.afpc.af.mil/Portals/70/documents/FITNESS/The%20Warfighter's%20Fitness%20Playbook%20Final.pdf.