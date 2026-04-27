(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    301st LRS Assumption of Command

    NAVAL AIR STATION AND JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2026

    Story by Staff Sgt. Richard Moser 

    301st Fighter Wing

    Members of the 301st Logistics Readiness Squadron welcomed Lt. Col. Christin M. Brodie as their new incoming commander during an Assumption of Command ceremony on May 3, 2026, at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Forth Worth, Texas.
    Colonel Robert A. Wieman, the commander of the 301st Mission Support Group, acted as the presiding officer for the ceremony.
    “Being a squadron commander is the best job in the Air Force. It’s the most challenging job, but it is the best job,” Wieman said. “She’s had some very challenging assignments, but it has prepared her for each new step in her career and to be commander of this squadron.”
    Lt. Col. Brodie, who was recruited to the Air Force Academy to play soccer, referenced her love of the ‘beautiful game’ throughout her speech.
    “It’s the soft skills that I learned from being on the field and coaching that has taught me a lot about leadership,” Brodie said.
    “Number one – I want to do what’s best for the team,” Brodie said.
    The squadron’s new commander made note that they work and operate in an ever-evolving world.
    “My job here is to help you see the bigger picture and help us make sure we’re not being blindsided by something or by some opposition,” Brodie said.
    “I am so excited about being a part of LRS [Logistics Readiness Squadron]. LRS is where I grew up so it’s really where I feel the most comfortable because it’s my home,” Brodie said. “So I hope I can create that same team feeling for the squadron and continue to push it forward.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 17:14
    Story ID: 564249
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION AND JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 301st LRS Assumption of Command, by SSgt Richard Moser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version