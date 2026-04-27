Members of the 301st Logistics Readiness Squadron welcomed Lt. Col. Christin M. Brodie as their new incoming commander during an Assumption of Command ceremony on May 3, 2026, at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Forth Worth, Texas.

Colonel Robert A. Wieman, the commander of the 301st Mission Support Group, acted as the presiding officer for the ceremony.

“Being a squadron commander is the best job in the Air Force. It’s the most challenging job, but it is the best job,” Wieman said. “She’s had some very challenging assignments, but it has prepared her for each new step in her career and to be commander of this squadron.”

Lt. Col. Brodie, who was recruited to the Air Force Academy to play soccer, referenced her love of the ‘beautiful game’ throughout her speech.

“It’s the soft skills that I learned from being on the field and coaching that has taught me a lot about leadership,” Brodie said.

“Number one – I want to do what’s best for the team,” Brodie said.

The squadron’s new commander made note that they work and operate in an ever-evolving world.

“My job here is to help you see the bigger picture and help us make sure we’re not being blindsided by something or by some opposition,” Brodie said.

“I am so excited about being a part of LRS [Logistics Readiness Squadron]. LRS is where I grew up so it’s really where I feel the most comfortable because it’s my home,” Brodie said. “So I hope I can create that same team feeling for the squadron and continue to push it forward.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2026 Date Posted: 05.03.2026 17:14 Story ID: 564249 Location: NAVAL AIR STATION AND JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 301st LRS Assumption of Command, by SSgt Richard Moser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.