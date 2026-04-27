Managing Emergencies at the 2026 NFL Draft

Photo By Airman Natalie Claypoole | Emergency Management Airmen assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, conduct patrols as part of Joint Hazard Assessment Teams during the NFL Draft April 23-25, 2026, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The teams worked with civilian and military partners to support safety and security operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Claypoole) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Airman Natalie Claypoole | Emergency Management Airmen assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air...... read more read more

As thousands of fans gathered for the NFL Draft April 23-25, 2026, members of the 171st Air Refueling Wing were working behind the scenes to help keep people safe.

Five Air National Guard and one Air Force Reserve Emergency Management Airmen supported the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s 3rd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team. They are part of Joint Hazard Assessment Teams (JHATs) during the multi-day event.

JHATs are small teams made up of military and civilian experts. These teams include firefighters, federal agents, and emergency managers. Together, they patrol key areas, Acrisure Stadium and Point State Park, where large crowds were gathered for the event.

Their job was to watch for chemical, biological, radiological, and other dangerous threats. They looked for anything unusual that could put people at risk. If something is found, they are trained to quickly assess the situation and respond.

To prepare for missions like this, Airmen train on special detection equipment and practice emergency response skills year-round. They also train with local and federal partners so they can work together during real-world events.

“You have multiple agencies working side by side, sharing knowledge and focusing on one mission—public safety,” said Master Sgt. Phil Kapelewski, the Installation Emergency Manager at the 171st.

Because the event spanned a large area and drew large crowds, adding more trained Airmen helped expand coverage. This allowed more teams to be in place at the same time and respond faster if needed.

In addition to supporting overall security, they also helped ensure safety during a mass swearing-in ceremony held on April 25, 2026, during the draft. The ceremony brought together future service members from all branches as they took the oath of enlistment.

For many of those taking the oath, it marked the start of their military careers. For the military members on duty, it was another important part of the mission—making sure the moment was safe and secure.

“It is an incredible honor to protect our community during an event that puts Pittsburgh on the national stage,” said Kapelewski.

The mission also highlighted how military and civilian agencies work together. Teams included members from different organizations who rely on each other’s skills to get the job done.

While most of their work goes unseen, the impact is clear. Airmen from the 171st Air Refueling Wing helped protect thousands of visitors during the NFL Draft and supported the safety of a nationally recognized event.