(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Citizen-soldiers support wildfire preparedness at Corvallis community event

    Citizen-soldiers support wildfire preparedness at Corvallis community event

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Cory Grogan | Sgt. Rocco Carley, an Oregon Army National Guard recruiter with 2-162 Infantry...... read more read more

    CORVALLIS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2026

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Cory Grogan 

    Oregon Military Department Joint Forces Headquarters

    Citizen-soldiers support wildfire preparedness at Corvallis community event
    Soldiers with the Oregon National Guard joined approximately 20 local, state, and federal responders and community partners May 2 regional Wildfire Readiness Fair in Benton County hosted by the City of Corvallis, highlighting their role in both preparing for and responding to wildfire emergencies across the state.

    The free event at the Corvallis Community Center brought together agencies and volunteers to help residents prepare for wildfire season. For Guard members, the mission is closely tied to their role in supporting communities during disasters.

    “It’s a huge level of importance for the Oregon National Guard because we’re a community-based organization,” said Sgt. Rocco Carley. “When wildfires happen, it affects everyone, and we are part of that response.”

    In recent years, the Oregon National Guard has supported wildfire response across Oregon by activating units to assist with firefighting efforts, providing equipment and personnel for logistics, transportation and security operations.

    Through Operation Plan Smokey, the Guard supports wildland firefighting with hand crews and aviation assets, including CH-47 Chinook and HH-60M Black Hawk helicopters equipped with water buckets for fire suppression.

    Under state active duty, Guard members work with the Oregon Department of Forestry to strengthen firelines, conduct mop-up operations and support medical evacuations. They often serve alongside local, state and federal partners to help protect communities, support evacuations and maintain critical services during large-scale incidents.

    For Marion County Emergency Manager Greg Walsh, who also serves as a public affairs officer with the Oregon National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters, the event highlighted the dual role many service members hold.

    He said Guard members bring valuable civilian skills to their military service and take pride in supporting the same communities where they live and work.

    “I feel proud serving both as a National Guard member and in emergency management on the civilian side,” Walsh said. “We help people be ready for their worst days.”

    The Guard’s presence at the event underscored a broader mission of building relationships and awareness before disasters happen so response efforts are faster, more coordinated and more effective when wildfire season arrives.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 14:11
    Story ID: 564236
    Location: CORVALLIS, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Citizen-soldiers support wildfire preparedness at Corvallis community event, by SFC Cory Grogan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Citizen-soldiers support wildfire preparedness at Corvallis community event
    Army soldier and OEM representative discuss emergency preparedness at community outreach event
    Army soldier meets with local firefighters in front of fire engine
    Oregon Army National Guard at Wildfire Preparedness Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wildfire
    Emegency Services
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version