Citizen-soldiers support wildfire preparedness at Corvallis community event Your browser does not support the audio element.

Soldiers with the Oregon National Guard joined approximately 20 local, state, and federal responders and community partners May 2 regional Wildfire Readiness Fair in Benton County hosted by the City of Corvallis, highlighting their role in both preparing for and responding to wildfire emergencies across the state.



The free event at the Corvallis Community Center brought together agencies and volunteers to help residents prepare for wildfire season. For Guard members, the mission is closely tied to their role in supporting communities during disasters.



“It’s a huge level of importance for the Oregon National Guard because we’re a community-based organization,” said Sgt. Rocco Carley. “When wildfires happen, it affects everyone, and we are part of that response.”



In recent years, the Oregon National Guard has supported wildfire response across Oregon by activating units to assist with firefighting efforts, providing equipment and personnel for logistics, transportation and security operations.



Through Operation Plan Smokey, the Guard supports wildland firefighting with hand crews and aviation assets, including CH-47 Chinook and HH-60M Black Hawk helicopters equipped with water buckets for fire suppression.



Under state active duty, Guard members work with the Oregon Department of Forestry to strengthen firelines, conduct mop-up operations and support medical evacuations. They often serve alongside local, state and federal partners to help protect communities, support evacuations and maintain critical services during large-scale incidents.



For Marion County Emergency Manager Greg Walsh, who also serves as a public affairs officer with the Oregon National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters, the event highlighted the dual role many service members hold.



He said Guard members bring valuable civilian skills to their military service and take pride in supporting the same communities where they live and work.



“I feel proud serving both as a National Guard member and in emergency management on the civilian side,” Walsh said. “We help people be ready for their worst days.”



The Guard’s presence at the event underscored a broader mission of building relationships and awareness before disasters happen so response efforts are faster, more coordinated and more effective when wildfire season arrives.