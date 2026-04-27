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    Shimek finds purpose in service

    Shimek finds purpose in service

    Photo By Sgt. Tristan Murry | U.S. Army Sgt. David Shimek, a human resources specialist with the 213th Personnel...... read more read more

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Story by Sgt. Tristan Murry 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. David Shimek, a human resources specialist with the 213th Personnel Company, 728th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, provides critical administrative support to Soldiers across the unit.

    A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Shimek balances his military service and civilian career while demonstrating dedication to both his unit and his community.

    In his role, Shimek manages personnel actions; processes Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army transactions; and handles administrative requirements, including promotions, access requests and personnel packets. His work helps ensure Soldiers’ records remain accurate and their careers stay on track.

    Shimek initially joined the Army to help fund his education but later discovered a deeper sense of purpose through his service.

    “I joined the Army for college benefits,” said Shimek. “It turned out I enjoyed the Army because it’s more than that.”

    Shimek graduated from California University of Pennsylvania, earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in social work. He now works as a social worker, continuing his commitment to helping others in his local community. While serving with the PA National Guard, Shimek said his he most enjoys the camaraderie within his unit.

    “I enjoy anything that involves a team,” said Shimek . “The camaraderie we have in our unit is my favorite part about the Army.”

    Outside of his military service and civilian career, Shimek enjoys team-oriented and outdoor activities such as running, working on ranges and operating vehicles, which are experiences that build cohesion and strengthen the team.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 13:26
    Story ID: 564233
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 35
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shimek finds purpose in service, by SGT Tristan Murry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Shimek finds purpose in service

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    TAGS

    weapons qualification
    213th Regional Support Group
    213th Personnel Company
    228th Motor Transportation Battalion
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Bison2026

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