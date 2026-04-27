Driven to Serve: SPC Kayden Aragon’s Journey in the Guard

Photo By Spc. Aliyah Vivier | U.S. Army Spc. Kayden Aragon, a motor transport operator assigned to the 121st Transportation Company, 228th Motor Transportation Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, stands for a portrait while guarding the entrance to a firing range during annual rifle marksmanship qualification at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 2, 2026. U.S. Soldiers with the 228th MTB qualified on the M4 carbine, demonstrating their ability to effectively operate their weapons and successfully complete their missions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Aliyah Vivier) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – From the small town of Lincoln, Illinois, Spc. Kayden Aragon has turned a lifelong passion for driving into both a military specialty and a civilian career. Originally enlisting in the Army National Guard in his home state, Aragon spent the first four years of his contract drilling locally before continuing his service with the 121st Transportation Company, 228th Motor Transportation Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard. As a motor transport operator, or 88M, Aragon’s role goes far beyond simply getting behind the wheel. While he has always enjoyed driving, the Army introduced Aragon to new challenges and experiences that keep the job exciting.

“I’ve always been passionate about driving,” said Aragon. “With the Army, it’s not just about driving on the highway—you also get to do a significant amount of off-roading in your vehicles.”

That passion extends directly into his civilian life, where he works full time for a national U.S. moving company that takes him on trips to Utah, Colorado and Wyoming, among other destinations. The overlap between his military and civilian roles has been a natural fit. He explained that both his full-time work and military occupation require him to work with heavy equipment and drive long hours.

After his second year in the Army, Aragon took a major step in advancing his civilian career by earning his Class A commercial driver’s license. With support from his chain of command, he was able to transfer his military driving experience into a civilian qualification.

“My commander signed a waiver upon my request, and I took the documentation to the DMV,” Aragon said. “They printed my CDL license, and I was set.”

However, the transition wasn’t without its challenges. One of the biggest obstacles Aragon faced was the lack of documented driving hours from his military service. Despite this, he found that many companies are eager to bring on service members, recognizing the discipline and hands-on experience they bring to the table.

Once you’re in, Aragon said there are “opportunities to work your way up” in the company.

In both uniform and civilian clothing, Aragon’s work often involves more than just driving. Whether loading military vehicles with ammunition and equipment or moving heavy items like safes and pool tables on the job, teamwork and physical strength are essential.

“Being an 88M proved to me that it’s not just about driving the trucks—especially when you have trucks that need to be loaded,” said Aragon. “On the civilian side, we move household furniture, weapon safes, pool tables — even vehicles. Obviously not one person is moving a pool table by themselves, but the good thing is that in both the Army and civilian side, there’s a lot of us who know how to get the job done safely and efficiently.”

Aragon explained that because of his experience in the Army and the opportunities it has given him, he plans on renewing his contract to stay in the Army when the time comes.