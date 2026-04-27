(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Side by Side in Service

    Florida National Guard Historical Change of Command Ceremony

    Photo By Spc. Eli Johnson | The Florida Army National Guard’s 83rd Troop Command change of command ceremony...... read more read more

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Story by Staff Sgt. Shannon Durango 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    In a historic ceremony as the first change of command between husband and wife in Florida Army National Guard history, Col. Jason M. Hunt, outgoing commander, relinquished command to Col. Jennifer J. Hunt, incoming commander of the 83rd Troop Command. The ceremony reflected not only their extraordinary leadership and dedication to service, but also the strength of family, partnership, and shared commitment to mission and country.

    Major General Robert G. Carruthers, Assistant Adjutant General-Army and commander of the Florida Army National Guard presided over the change of command ceremony at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center May 2, 2026.

    "Now I'm in command at home and at work," said Col. Jennifer Hunt.

    Together, along with their son Parker, they have balanced the demands of military life with long hours, deployments and countless sacrifices while continuing to support each other through every challenge and milestone.

    Congratulations were extended to Col. Jason Hunt on his leadership and accomplishments and best wishes as he begins his next chapter as well as congratulations to Col. Jennifer Hunt as she takes the guidon and continues the tradition of excellence.

    (U.S Army National Guard story by Staff Sgt. Shannon Durango)

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 18:07
    Story ID: 564208
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: STARKE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Side by Side in Service, by SSG Shannon Durango, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Florida National Guard Historical Change of Command Ceremony
    Florida National Guard Historical Change of Command Ceremony
    Florida National Guard Historical Change of Command Ceremony
    Florida National Guard Historical Change of Command Ceremony
    Florida National Guard Historical Change of Command Ceremony
    Florida National Guard Historical Change of Command Ceremony
    Florida National Guard Historical Change of Command Ceremony
    Florida National Guard Historical Change of Command Ceremony
    Florida National Guard Historical Change of Command Ceremony
    Florida National Guard Historical Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FloridaFirst
    Change of Command
    RightReadyRelavant

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version