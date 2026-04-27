Side by Side in Service

Photo By Spc. Eli Johnson | The Florida Army National Guard’s 83rd Troop Command change of command ceremony concludes with the event’s benediction at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Florida, May 2, 2026. The historic ceremony marked the transfer of authority from outgoing commander, Col. Jason M. Hunt, to incoming the commander, Col. Jennifer J. Hunt. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Eli Johnson) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Spc. Eli Johnson | The Florida Army National Guard’s 83rd Troop Command change of command ceremony...... read more read more

In a historic ceremony as the first change of command between husband and wife in Florida Army National Guard history, Col. Jason M. Hunt, outgoing commander, relinquished command to Col. Jennifer J. Hunt, incoming commander of the 83rd Troop Command. The ceremony reflected not only their extraordinary leadership and dedication to service, but also the strength of family, partnership, and shared commitment to mission and country.

Major General Robert G. Carruthers, Assistant Adjutant General-Army and commander of the Florida Army National Guard presided over the change of command ceremony at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center May 2, 2026.

"Now I'm in command at home and at work," said Col. Jennifer Hunt.

Together, along with their son Parker, they have balanced the demands of military life with long hours, deployments and countless sacrifices while continuing to support each other through every challenge and milestone.

Congratulations were extended to Col. Jason Hunt on his leadership and accomplishments and best wishes as he begins his next chapter as well as congratulations to Col. Jennifer Hunt as she takes the guidon and continues the tradition of excellence.

(U.S Army National Guard story by Staff Sgt. Shannon Durango)