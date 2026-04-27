XVIII Airborne Corps inducts 2026 Airborne Ambassadors

Photo By Sgt. Austin Robertson | Lt. Gen. Gregory Anderson, commanding general of XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg, and Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Barker, senior enlisted adviser of XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg, pose with Airborne Ambassadors during the 2026 Airborne Ambassador Induction Ceremony at the Lt. Gen. James M. Gavin Joint Innovation Outpost on Fort Bragg, N.C., April 30, 2026. The ceremony recognized community leaders for their continued service and support to Soldiers, families, veterans and the Fort Bragg community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — XVIII Airborne Corps recognized three community leaders during the 2026 Airborne Ambassador Induction Ceremony at the Lt. Gen. James M. Gavin Joint Innovation Outpost, April 30, honoring their continued service to Soldiers, families, veterans and the Fort Bragg community.

The Airborne Ambassador Program recognizes individuals from surrounding communities who have gone above and beyond to enhance the quality of life for Fort Bragg Soldiers, their families, veterans and Department of Defense civilians.

The ceremony included a welcome, the national anthem performed by the 82nd Airborne Division’s All American Chorus, an invocation by Chaplain (Col.) Samuel Kim, XVIII Airborne Corps chaplain, a performance by the 82nd Airborne Division’s All American Jazz Band, remarks from Lt. Gen. Gregory Anderson, XVIII Airborne Corps commanding general, and the formal induction of the 2026 Airborne Ambassadors.

This year’s inductees were Kirk deViere, chairman of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners; retired Maj. Gen. Al Aycock, managing partner of Ramparts Group & President of the Fort Bragg Chapter of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA); and Barbara Whitehead, director of NC Support Our Troops. DeViere was recognized for more than two decades of public service, business leadership and advocacy for the military community. A former U.S. Army Soldier with 10 years of honorable service, deViere made Fayetteville his home in 2000 and has remained committed to supporting Soldiers, veterans and families connected to Fort Bragg.

Aycock was recognized for a lifetime of service in and out of uniform. During his nearly 38-year Army career, he spent two decades at Fort Bragg and served as the installation’s garrison commander from 2003 to 2006. His leadership helped Fort Bragg earn two Army Community of Excellence awards focused on Soldier and family support. He also helped pilot the one-day approval, $500 Army Emergency Relief loan at the company commander level, a program designed to speed critical financial assistance to Soldiers.

Following his retirement in 2016, Aycock and his wife, Sue, made Fayetteville their home and continued serving the region. His civic leadership includes serving as Military Affairs Council chair for the Greater Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce, president of the Fort Bragg Chapter of the Association of the United States Army, and in leadership roles supporting the Cape Fear Regional Theatre, Kiwanis Club of Fayetteville, Methodist University, Fayetteville State University and other community organizations.

His public service includes two terms as a North Carolina state senator, one term as a Fayetteville City Council member and his current role as chairman of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners. He also serves on the North Carolina Military Affairs Commission, where he advocates for programs and policies that support service members and their families.

Whitehead was recognized for her long-standing commitment to caring for Soldiers and units through NC Support Our Troops. Her work includes coordinating care packages for deployed Soldiers and units in training, working with garrison unit ministry teams, and supporting Thanksgiving and Christmas initiatives, hygiene kits, snacks and other resources for service members.

Whitehead’s service began through a personal connection when her son, Jason, enlisted in the Army during the Global War on Terrorism. What began as support for her son’s unit in 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, grew into broader service through Family Readiness Group leadership, Yellow Ribbon events and support to units across Fort Bragg and the surrounding military community.

The induction highlighted the enduring relationship between Fort Bragg and the surrounding community, recognizing leaders whose service strengthens the connection between Soldiers, families, veterans and the people who support them beyond the installation gates.

Through their advocacy, mentorship and service, the 2026 Airborne Ambassadors continue a tradition of community partnership that supports XVIII Airborne Corps’ mission and the people who make that mission possible.