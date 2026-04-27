AMCOM town hall highlights operational support, workforce changes and innovation initiatives

Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, commanding general of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, hosted a quarterly town hall meeting alongside Don Nitti, deputy to the commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Doss, April 27 in the Sparkman Center on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. The primary focus was addressing workforce priorities, operational updates and organizational changes impacting the global AMCOM team.



Robinson opened with a look at Operation Epic Fury, emphasizing AMCOM’s central role in supporting deployed forces since operations began Feb. 28. She highlighted the rapid stand-up of AMCOM’s 24-hour operations center and similar around-the-clock efforts across depots, forward elements and logistics networks worldwide.



“The workforce across the world has stepped up to support our warfighters in active conflict,” Robinson said. “What we do every day here matters, and it directly impacts readiness when it counts most.”



She credited contributions from across the enterprise, including maintenance teams, ammunition managers, logistics personnel and forward-deployed representatives, noting the command will remain engaged “as long as soldiers are in harm’s way.”



Robinson also underscored the importance of operational security amid evolving threats and increased surveillance risks in modern conflict environments. She urged employees to remain vigilant in communications and the use of emerging technologies.



“One of the key lessons is that our communications can be compromised if we don’t protect them properly,” she said. “We must balance innovation with security to avoid introducing vulnerabilities.”



The town hall addressed several workforce-related initiatives, including updates to the Defense Performance Management and Appraisal Program, or DPMAP. The Army is transitioning to a fiscal year evaluation cycle, with a short appraisal period from April through September to align with other civilian personnel systems.



Leaders also discussed workforce optimization efforts tied to the Army’s cross-leveling program. Robinson noted AMCOM has reduced surplus positions to fewer than 10 through targeted placement efforts and emphasized a continued focus on aligning employee skill sets with mission requirements.



“Our goal is to retain talent while matching skills to where they are needed most,” Robinson said. “We are positioning the workforce to support both current operations and future demands.”



Additional topics included strategic hiring for critical positions, ongoing reviews of reasonable accommodation requests and updates to premium pay policies to ensure fiscal discipline.



The AMCOM Ideas Portal, a new platform designed to capture employee-driven innovation and improve organizational processes, was announced as a way to empower the workforce to bring forward ideas that can make a real impact. The command is seeking solutions that drive efficiency, solve complex problems and ensure systems provide unmatched capability.



“Your experience and insight are critical to mission success,” Robinson said.



During the event, leadership recognized the Corpus Christi Army Depot Data Analytics team for winning first place in the Army Vantage Edge 2 artificial intelligence competition, which featured 42 teams developing solutions to real-world operational challenges.



The town hall also addressed broader institutional changes, including shifts in senior Army leadership and the implementation of directives terminating most federal employee union collective bargaining agreements, while reaffirming alternative channels for employee feedback and grievance processes.



Robinson closed by reinforcing transparency and communication as the command navigates ongoing transformation.



“We will stay the course and continue to adapt,” she said. “Our focus remains on supporting the warfighter and taking care of our people.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2026 Date Posted: 05.01.2026 14:42 Story ID: 564156 Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMCOM town hall highlights operational support, workforce changes and innovation initiatives, by Nicholas Janeway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.