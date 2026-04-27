Forging Excellence: MRDC’s 2026 Best Squad Prepares for T2COM BSC

Photo By Danae Johnson | U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command’s 2026 Best Squad push through an early morning ruck march during competition training at Fort Rucker, Alabama, 20-24 April 2026. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory Public Affairs Office). see less | View Image Page

FORT RUCKER, Al. – The squads are composed of the Army’s top junior enlisted Soldiers, who demonstrate leadership within their ranks and forge strong bonds through shared hardship. The U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command 2026 Best Squad is more than a team; they are a testament to the skills and values integral to the Army, representing the peak of discipline, resilience, and teamwork.

This year, chosen for their drive, character, and commitment to pushing themselves both physically and professionally, MRDC selected Staff Sgt. Benjamin Moore, Sgt. Alvaro Rodriguez, Spc. Enrique Benito, Spc. Ziran Williams, and Pfc. Terrance Cousin to represent the command as its squad at the upcoming U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command Best Squad Competition from 3-7 May at Fort Polk, Louisiana.

Senior noncommissioned officers, such as MRDC’s Command Sgt. Maj. Curtis Conklin, are the backbone of the Army. They have a deep understanding of the standards that Soldiers must uphold to stay physically and mentally prepared at all times.

“Our research and development mission is our primary focus in day-to-day operations, but we are all Soldiers and can never take our eye off the requirement we all have to be mission ready,” said Conklin. “Training our warrior tasks, testing our physical limits, and working as a team – MRDC NCOs and Soldiers volunteered for the challenge that the Army Best Squad Competition brings, and we know they will rise to the occasion because our senior NCOs developed and led the MRDC training.”

Earning a place in the MRDC Best Squad demands perseverance and sustained excellence. Candidates from across the command were selected against strict qualifying criteria, designed to identify those who exemplify the Army’s standards of excellence. Each member brings a unique blend of experience and skill: Moore’s leadership, Rodriguez’s tactical acumen, Benito’s technical expertise, Williams’ adaptability, and Cousin’s drive and determination. Together, they form a cohesive unit, each member’s strengths’ amplifying the others.

“Representing MRDC at the Best Squad competition means our team can effectively utilize our training and coordinate efforts to complete the T2COM BSC mission successfully,” said Moore, who is leading the MRDC squad and helping each member accomplish their full Soldier potential. “MRDC’s values and mission is to lead the advancement of military medicine and deliver capabilities to the warfighter. Our squad embodies this by leveraging the expertise of each individual within the squad to perform beyond a single individual’s capabilities.”

Preparing for a four-star level competition like the T2COM BSC requires more than just individual excellence, it demands a unified, well-drilled team. Last week at Fort Rucker, Alabama, the MRDC squad took on the same demanding events they’ll face at the upcoming T2COM competition, preparing together for what lies ahead. The week of training started with the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment, where the squad completed a series of tough tasks: a one-mile run, hand-release pushups, a 100-meter sprint, sandbag lifts, water-can carries, a high crawl, rushes, and a final one-mile run. They also took on a ruck march, carrying heavy packs to get used to the physical demands they’ll face in competition.

To build their tactical and technical skills, the team attended classes on land navigation, tactical combat casualty care, and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense. They practiced marksmanship and weapons handling in the Engagement Skills Trainer, then moved on to live-fire M4 qualification and a stress shoot, where they had to stay accurate and make quick decisions under pressure.

The squad worked through the Leadership Reaction Course, facing obstacles that tested teamwork and problem-solving. They also completed the Combat Water Survival Test, which involved swimming, treading water, and ditching equipment to prepare for water emergencies.

Day and night land navigation exercises helped the team get comfortable operating at any hour and in any condition. Heavy weapons training gave them hands-on experience with advanced systems. The Air Assault Obstacle Course tested their strength and agility, while the Modern Army Combatives Program helped them build hand-to-hand combat skills and resilience.

Throughout training, experienced NCOs and mentors – many of whom had competed in previous MRDC competitions – provided steady guidance, drawing on their years of experience. Now as a squad, not only has the MRDC team grown stronger physically, but they have built trust and formed bonds that will carry them through the competition.

“If we succeed as one of the T2COM’s Best Squads, I want other medical military occupational specialties to see that your profession in medicine doesn’t define your limits as a Soldier,” said Rodriguez. “No matter your specialty, you can rise to any challenge and represent the Army at the highest level.”

As the T2COM Best Squad Competition draws near, squads from across the command prepare to put their skills to the ultimate test. For the MRDC team, this moment is a culmination of intense training, teamwork, and a chance to stand shoulder to shoulder on a larger stage. With the support of their leaders and the entire MRDC community behind them, the squad is focused, determined, and ready to show what it truly means to be a team in the Army – driven not just by the desire to win, but to inspire others through their example.