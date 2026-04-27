PM UAS awards production contract for Joint Autonomous Aerial Resupply Systems

REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL – March 20, 2026 – The Capability Program Executive (CPE) Aviation’s Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS) Project Office (PM UAS) awarded a production contract to SURVICE Engineering for Joint Autonomous Aerial Resupply Systems (JTAARS).



JTAARS is an autonomous aerial cargo delivery system engineered to give maneuver commanders swift and adaptable sustainment options. This system enhances highly mobile tactical forces operating in dispersed and challenging environments. This will ultimately increase the speed, endurance, range, and precision of sustainment operations by decreasing reliance on conventional ground-based communication lines and manned resupply missions.



The Army procured these JTAARS using the [UAS Marketplace ](https://uasmarketplace.army.mil/)Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA). This contracting strategy drastically reduces lead times, delivering capability to Soldiers faster than ever before.

“This sustainment capability offloads battlefield resupply missions from Soldiers to autonomous machines, speeding delivery of critical supplies to the point of need,” said Israel Marshall, product manager for Tactical UAS. “Reducing our timeline from requirement to fielding through the UAS Marketplace contracting strategy allows the Army to deliver capability at speed and scale.”



This rapid acquisition is a direct outcome of the Department of War’s Drone Dominance initiative and the Army’s Transformation in Contact 2.0 initiative, which accelerates the deployment of emerging technologies to Soldiers. This initiative validates new capabilities while ensuring the Army maintains its technological edge and transforms its capabilities for future conflicts. The deployment of JTAARS will offer Soldiers a vital opportunity to experiment with innovative operational formations and evaluate the system’s potential to augment operational capabilities within the framework of Multi-Domain Operations (MDO).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2026 Date Posted: 05.01.2026 14:31 Story ID: 564153 Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PM UAS awards production contract for Joint Autonomous Aerial Resupply Systems, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.