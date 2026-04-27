AMCOM Senior Leaders Forum aligns Command for Army Transformation, Workforce Change and Future Readiness

Photo By Jeremy Coburn | Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, commanding general of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile...... read more read more Photo By Jeremy Coburn | Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, commanding general of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, addresses senior leaders during the AMCOM Senior Leaders Forum April 28, 2026, at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. The forum brought together command leadership to discuss Army transformation, workforce optimization, policy updates and resource priorities to ensure AMCOM remains aligned with Department of War, Department of the Army and Army Materiel Command guidance while continuing to deliver critical warfighting capabilities. see less | View Image Page

Senior leaders from across the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command gathered April 28 at Redstone Arsenal for the AMCOM Senior Leaders Forum, where command leadership reinforced a clear message: as Army transformation accelerates, AMCOM must continue adapting at speed while delivering the critical warfighting capabilities soldiers depend on around the globe.



The forum, led by Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, focused on aligning AMCOM’s priorities with rapidly evolving Department of War, Department of the Army and Army Materiel Command guidance, emphasizing that while policy, structure and modernization efforts are changing quickly, the command’s role in sustaining readiness remains constant. Robinson framed the day around warfighting, continuous transformation, force optimization and industrial base modernization — all essential to ensuring AMCOM remains positioned to provide the right support, at the right time, in an increasingly dynamic operational environment. “What we do here is strategic for the Army,” Robinson said, underscoring that AMCOM’s mission extends far beyond any single theater and must remain globally responsive as Army priorities shift.



Throughout the forum, Robinson and senior leaders connected higher-echelon initiatives — including National Defense Strategy priorities, workforce restructuring, transformation planning and CAMPLAN updates — to AMCOM’s daily mission execution. “There is a lot of change,” Robinson said, emphasizing that senior leaders play a critical role in translating strategic reforms into clear, actionable guidance for the workforce.



Beyond modernization and force design, leaders also addressed the practical implications of key policy changes affecting the workforce, including updates involving workforce processes and procedures, and related Inspector General oversight reforms. These discussions highlighted the growing complexity of leadership responsibilities and the importance of ensuring policy implementation remains transparent, informed and synchronized across the command.



Resource management and Program Objective Memorandum 2028–2032 discussions further emphasized that workforce optimization and fiscal discipline must work in tandem to preserve readiness while shaping AMCOM’s future capabilities. Leaders stressed that transformation is not simply about restructuring, but about deliberately aligning people, policies and resources to strengthen warfighting outcomes.



Closing the forum, Robinson reinforced that navigating transformation requires persistent communication and engaged leadership. “The communication will need to continue to flow,” she said. “As AMCOM moves forward, forums like this remain essential to synchronizing leadership, interpreting change and ensuring the command remains agile, informed and ready to lead the Army’s sustainment mission into the future.”