Three CPE ISW leaders inducted into C5ISR Hall of Fame

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Gen. (R) David G. Bassett, Sherry Ficklin (representing Thomas D. Ficklin IV), Maj. Gen. (R) David R. Gust, Dr. Javier Inclan (representing Frank E. Fiorilli), and Maj. Gen. (R) Randy S. Taylor are inducted into the C5ISR Hall of Fame class of 2025 on April 30, 2026 at Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD. see less | View Image Page

Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md. - On April 30, 2026, the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center inducted three leaders whose legacies are deeply tied to the Program Executive Office for Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors (PEO IEW&S) (now CPE ISW). Maj. Gen. (Ret.) David Gust, Brig. Gen. (Ret.), Thomas M. Cole and the late Raymond E. Santiago, and were recognized for their extraordinary contributions that advanced lifesaving capabilities, accelerated innovation, and mentored generations across the C5ISR community.

The Hall of Fame honors former Soldiers and civilians from organizations including CPE ISW, Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM), Army Contracting Command–Aberdeen Proving Ground (ACC-APG), Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, and Network (PEO C3N) (now CPE C2IN), and the Command and Control Cross Function Team (C2 CFT) (now C2 FCD). These organizations share a heritage and mission of delivering decisive C5ISR capabilities to the warfighter.

Maj. Gen. (Ret.) David Gust’s 33-year career represents a lifetime of service defined by combat experience, acquisition excellence, and enduring leadership across the C5ISR enterprise. From his service in Vietnam to his tenure as Program Executive Officer for Communications Systems (CS) and later IEW&S, Gust played a foundational role in shaping the Army’s modern C5ISR capabilities.

As PEO IEW&S, Gust drove the modernization of the Army’s intelligence and sensing capabilities. He oversaw critical programs including the Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS), the Shadow Tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (TUAV), and the Prophet signals intelligence system-capabilities that transformed how commanders collect, analyze, and act on battlefield intelligence.

He also advanced the expansion of Second Generation Forward Looking Infrared (2nd Gen FLIR) technology across combat platforms, strengthening the Army’s ability to “own the night,” and initiated early integration efforts between intelligence systems and the tactical network, laying groundwork for today’s interconnected battlefield. Many of these efforts remain foundational to systems fielded to Soldiers today.

Beyond his programmatic achievements, Gust was deeply committed to developing others. He mentored countless officers and civilians, served on multiple command selection boards, and continued supporting the C5ISR community as a trusted advisor and “Gray Beard.” His dedication extended beyond the Army through community leadership, including his role as Scoutmaster for Troop 49 at Fort Monmouth, where he helped shape future generations through service and character development.

As the PEO IEW&S from 2007–2010, Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Cole led during one of the PEO’s most demanding eras, balancing rapid acquisition with long-term modernization. His leadership ensured that urgent operational needs from Iraq and Afghanistan were met without delay-capabilities that directly saved Soldiers’ lives.

Recognizing the growing importance of the electromagnetic spectrum, Cole restructured the portfolio to stand up Project Manager Electronic Warfare, institutionalizing EW as a battlefield capability. He also championed stronger Soldier-industry collaboration and steered the transition from Fort Monmouth to APG, ensuring seamless support to deployed forces at the height of two wars.

A West Point graduate and one of the Army’s early Acquisition Corps officers, Cole combined technical expertise with a problem-solving mindset. His impact continues to shape CPE ISW’s’ focus on rapidly transforming requirements into combat-ready solutions.

Born in the Bronx on March 15, 1952, Santiago dedicated his life to service, first in uniform with the Air Force and Air National Guard in communications and computing, and later as a federal civilian at the C5ISR Center. Known as a trusted partner, demanding leader, and mentor to many, Santiago inspired colleagues to always “do the right thing” in support of Soldiers.

During his 36-year civil service career, Santiago advanced from project leader to branch chief for the Guardrail family of systems, to division chief for mission-critical software, and later to Deputy Product Manager for the Enhanced Medium Altitude Reconnaissance and Surveillance System (EMARSS) within PEO IEW&S. He also founded and directed the Joint Tactical Integration Facility (JTIF) at APG, where his leadership saved more than $100 million in costs and accelerated schedules across multiple programs.

His technical leadership shaped some of the Army’s most critical systems, including Distributed Common Ground System-Army (DCGS-A), Guardrail Common Sensor (GRCS), and EMARSS. Santiago’s teams fielded capabilities to support counterterrorism and counter-insurgency operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and beyond- efforts that saved lives and gave commanders faster, more reliable intelligence.

“The impact of these leaders extends far beyond the systems they delivered. The technologies they advanced have supported Soldiers for decades and laid the groundwork for the next generation of capabilities were building today. At the same time, they invested in people. Mentoring and developing professionals across C5ISR and PEO IEW&S who continue to drive this mission forward,” said Kyle Perkins, CPE ISW chief of staff.

Their induction into the C5ISR Hall of Fame is a reminder that CPE ISW and the C5ISR community thrives not only on technology, but on leaders who mentor others, challenge convention, and dedicate their lives to supporting Soldiers.