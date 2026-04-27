LOGCAP: Moving at the speed of light

Photo By Kelly Haertjens | Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, commanding general of U.S. Army Sustainment Command, speaks to...... read more read more Photo By Kelly Haertjens | Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, commanding general of U.S. Army Sustainment Command, speaks to attendees of the Annual Logistics Civil Augmentation Program Worldwide Requirements Meeting. The conference brings Logistics Civil Augmentation Program professionals from around the world together for three days each year to learn, collaborate and align requirements. This year’s event was held from April 21st to 23rd. see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. - Cutting edge technology is helping the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program - known as LOGCAP - perform at the ‘speed of war,’ allowing the Army to develop and deliver critical support to warfighters as soon as requirements arise.



LOGCAP provides contracted logistics and base support services for Army operations. It is managed by the U.S. Army Sustainment Command, which oversees the logistics and sustainment functions that keep the Army running. From installation services to global support, ASC ensures Soldiers can train, deploy, and operate without interruption.



LOGCAP delivers the essential support wherever it’s needed, whether that’s providing food and shelter at Cadet Summer Training in Fort Knox, Kentucky, a hospital in New Jersey during COVID-19, or supporting the multinational security support mission in Haiti for earthquake recovery.



The increased speed brought on by technology and expertise is essential for LOGCAP and the Army. Once LOGCAP gets a request, they have someone on site within 72 hours – often more like 24. Then, they get right to work.



“We always say, if anything bad happens in the world, usually LOGCAP is there right after it happens,” said John Schafer, director of LOGCAP Policy, Programs and Training directorate. “We move at the sound of the guns, where others move at the speed of mobilization. We can deliver global response.”



LOGCAP professionals had the opportunity to learn more about a new automation tool, the LOGCAP Management Portal at the Annual Logistics Civil Augmentation Program Worldwide Requirements Meeting, commonly known as LWRM. The event brings the global LOGCAP community together to align requirements, strengthen training efforts, and synchronize support worldwide. This year’s sessions ran from April 21st to 23rd in Davenport, Iowa.



“I want this program, which I think is indispensable to support the warfighter, to continue to be the best theater contract solution for our warfighters, and I know that you're here to help us do that," Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, ASC commanding general, told attendees during the conference. “Your dialogue is vital to our understanding of how we can do this better to meet the needs of our Soldiers’ operational realities today.”



Shirley commended the team for their work on various projects over the last several years, including Army Prepositioned Stocks, the COVID-19 response with Operation Warp Speed, and assisting Afghanis to safety during Operation Allies Welcome. He acknowledged that the hard work and expertise of LOGCAP professionals, combined with collaboration and continuous improvement of technology, has shaped the program’s success.



The new LOGCAP Management Portal software allows them to start from the ground up. With it, they can quickly track changes, make sense of data, and build requirements without very much information. Prior to this, requirements were built using big spreadsheets with lots of copying and pasting necessary. This led to errors and questions, which meant delays.



“Sometimes, what used to take days and weeks, we can do in mere hours now,” said Schafer of the new portal. “The tool is designed for the basic user,” Schafer continued. “Just think it through like building a camp. What do you need from the ground up? You need a place to sleep, you need to feed them, you need to put showers in there, laundry, all of those kinds of things. This tool enables them to make quicker decisions. Listening to our folks, we had to find a way to make that process faster.”



Eventually, the goal is to further the portal to one that potential customers within the federal government can use to build their own requirements, making LOGCAP user-friendly and faster for everyone involved.



Both the portal and forums like LWRM also help ensure that everyone is on the same page and working from the same information. LWRM welcomed contracting professionals from U.S. Army Contracting Command and their support brigades, subject matter experts, support contractors, reserve units, and more from throughout the world.



Jason Morelock, deputy director of LOGCAP PP&T, described LWRM as similar to a theater brief - a briefing that provides strategy and operational updates - with breakout sessions to put a face to the name for everyone involved. “This meeting is a force multiplier. It refines requirements, accelerates decision support, and ensures our teams are all executing from the same playbook.”



“It’s about building relationships,” agreed Schafer. “That’s important when you’re trying to ask someone to do something in the middle of the night so fast. It’s important to know a shared understanding of the mission and what deals those combat commanders need. They want stuff, they want it now, and you’ve got to figure out what they need.”



The data from the LOGCAP Management Portal is shared with senior leadership, which drives fast decision making. No longer is there an endless pile of data with no context. LOGCAP’s program allows commanders to get the bigger picture, whether it’s for a long, planned project or an unexpected need.



Shirley agreed. “Our supported commanders see what they're asking for and what they're empowering their subordinates to add so that we can really get cost control and change management into real-time data that they can see, and understand the costs associated with other things that they're asking for.”



While LOGCAP is best known for supporting emergent situations, it also plays a critical role in routine, planned operations. Looking ahead a year or more out, they’re able to look and see what requirements might benefit from LOGCAP starting from phase zero. Early planning can mean the difference between last-minute, costly solutions – such as airlifting equipment – and more efficient options like sea transport. LWRM gives them an opportunity to look at those potential events down the road.



Regardless of what comes next for the Army, LOGCAP will be there, steady, ready and waiting. “Miracles happen every day,” Schafer said. “In LOGCAP, we call that Tuesday.”