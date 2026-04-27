Army Leaders Champion Education and Mentorship During Visit to White Sands Missile Range

Photo By Vanessa Flores | Throughout the day, Retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel A. Dailey, and Retired Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Vanessa Flores | Throughout the day, Retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel A. Dailey, and Retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army Kenneth Preston joined White Sands Missile Range’s Command Sgt. Maj. Hermes Acevedo and the installation’s other leaders in dynamic discussions about the future of the force, the cutting-edge capabilities tested at the range, and the critical importance of teamwork in mission success. see less | View Image Page

White Sands Missile Range welcomed two of the Army’s most respected leaders on April 30, 2026: Retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel A. Dailey, the 15th Sergeant Major of the Army, and Retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army Kenneth Preston, the 13th Sergeant Major of the Army. Their visit provided young soldiers and airmen with a significant opportunity to learn directly from leaders whose careers reflect the evolving importance of adaptability and education in enlisted leadership.



Throughout the day, Dailey and Preston joined White Sands Missile Range’s Command Sgt. Maj. Hermes Acevedo and the installation’s other leaders in dynamic discussions about the future of the force, the cutting-edge capabilities tested at the range, and the critical importance of teamwork in mission success.



The highlight was an inspiring Professional Development session. Young soldiers and airmen received practical mentorship, candid career advice, and stories of resilience. These experiences motivated the next generation to reach new heights.



The visit focused on the growing need for NCOs to develop leadership, autonomy, and adaptability. Today's Army requires ongoing education, as NCOs must move beyond following instructions and act independently to meet modern challenges.



“We didn't need educated soldiers during the Civil War; we had an officer with educational requirements who would decipher orders, and they could look down the line of formation and give those orders,” said Dailey.



Dailey further elaborated that the complexity of modern warfare demands NCOs who not only follow orders but also interpret critical data, solve problems on the ground, and lead their teams with confidence. He pointed out that those who take the initiative to pursue additional training and education distinguish themselves and are better positioned for advancement within the Army.



Preston shared that the three ways of learning in the military include institutional learning (basic training), self-development and on-the-job training.



“The biggest piece there is on-the-job training. What you learn every day to do your job. But the piece that is most unused is self-development,” said Preston.



He went on to explain that college plays a significant role in institutional learning by equipping service members with essential communication skills. In today’s military, the ability to clearly express ideas—both in speech and in writing—is crucial for effective leadership, teamwork, and mission success. Preston emphasized that strong communication is important not only for interacting with subordinates and superiors but also for everyday tasks such as drafting reports, briefing teams, and collaborating across branches and units. Developing these skills through higher education provides soldiers with a solid foundation for advancement and adaptability in a rapidly changing environment.



Both Dailey and Preston stressed that open communication is essential for connecting with and developing the next generation of soldiers. Instead of allowing older generations to criticize younger service members, they encouraged a culture of collaboration, mutual respect, and shared learning. By fostering understanding between generations, they believe the Army can build stronger, more effective teams.



Dailey and Preston's visit to White Sands Missile Range highlighted the Army's core values of adaptability, lifelong learning, and strong leadership. Their encouragement for education, self-development, and communication skills set a practical standard for soldiers and airmen, inspiring the next generation. These lessons will drive service members at WSMR—and beyond—to pursue excellence and lead confidently as the Army meets new challenges.