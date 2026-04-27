Kingsley Field Airmen Excel at 2026 Best Warrior Challenge

CAMP RILEA, Ore. — Coastal winds and driving rain set the stage as Airmen from the 173d Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base demonstrated exceptional readiness and lethality during the 2026 Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition, held March 19–21 at Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center.

Twenty-two competitors from across the state converged on the installation near Warrenton to test their limits in a grueling three-day event designed to evaluate physical fitness, tactical proficiency and mental resilience. Representing “Team Kingsley,” 173d Fighter Wing Airmen arrived focused on proving their ability to perform in high-stress, combat-relevant scenarios.

The competition began with intensity, launching directly into an Army combatives tournament. Despite slick conditions, Kingsley Field Airmen quickly secured top placements, demonstrating close quarters combat capability and setting the tone for the days ahead.

Following the physically demanding start, competitors transitioned to formal military review boards, where they faced a panel of senior enlisted leaders. Airmen were evaluated on military knowledge, bearing and composure, reinforcing the importance of disciplined leadership and decision-making under pressure.

With little rest, competitors moved into one of the most physically taxing events, a more than 10-mile ruck run. Carrying 35-pound packs through heavy rain and coastal winds, participants pushed through fatigue and injury, underscoring the endurance required for expeditionary operations.

Throughout the competition, Kingsley Field Airmen continued to excel across a range of combat-focused events. Staff Sgt. Henry Blackburn, assigned to the 173d Medical Group/550FS, navigated the air assault obstacle course, overcoming rain-slicked obstacles that tested strength and agility. On the firing line, Staff Sgt. Daniel Jasper of the 173d Maintenance Squadron/550FS demonstrated weapons proficiency during live-fire events, engaging targets with precision despite challenging weather conditions.

Airman First Class Katelyn Burns, from the 173d Maintenance Squadron, showcased focus and adaptability during the dynamic three-gun course, successfully transitioning between weapon systems while under physical and mental strain. Additional events included a B240 machine gun course of fire, night land navigation and a Mogadishu Mile-style casualty rescue culminating in a helicopter extraction, all reinforcing mission-ready skill sets. Airmen were supported throughout the competition by dedicated sponsors who provided mentorship and motivation, ensuring consistent performance despite the demanding pace.

When the competition concluded March 21, Kingsley Field Airmen had delivered a historic performance.

In the junior enlisted tier, Senior Airman Colton Edezey, assigned to the 173d Security Forces Squadron, earned first place and was named the overall winner. His performance reflected excellence across all events, demonstrating the lethality and readiness the competition is designed to build.

Burns also made history, becoming the first female competitor—across both Army and Air components—to complete the full three-day competition, marking a significant milestone in the event’s history.

In the noncommissioned officer tier, Jasper secured second place, while Blackburn earned third, further highlighting the depth of talent within the 173d Fighter Wing.

The impact of Team Kingsley’s performance extended beyond placements. Competition organizers updated award engravings to read “Soldier/Airman,” reflecting the growing role and success of Airmen in the traditionally Army-focused event.

The Best Warrior Competition continues to serve as a critical training ground for building combat capability. For the 173d Fighter Wing, the results reinforced its commitment to developing lethal, mission-ready Airmen prepared to operate in contested environments—regardless of conditions.