From Fleet Experience to Shore Leadership, Randleman Named Sailor of the Year

Photo By Christy Trabun | After 18 years in the Navy, five deployments, and visits to 21 countries, Operations...... read more read more Photo By Christy Trabun | After 18 years in the Navy, five deployments, and visits to 21 countries, Operations Specialist First Class Da’wan Randleman was named Sailor of the Year for both NSA Mechanicsburg and NSA Philadelphia. A native of Newark, New Jersey, Randleman is set to depart the command for the USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) this month. see less | View Image Page

After 18 years in the Navy, five deployments, and visits to 21 countries, Operations Specialist First Class Da’wan Randleman was named Sailor of the Year for both NSA Mechanicsburg and NSA Philadelphia.



“I was surprised; I was shocked, really,” Randleman said.



As part of that recognition, he was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.



Randleman wears many hats. He is the Command Managed Equal Opportunity Program Manager, the Leading Petty Officer responsible for Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (CUAS) Monitor for NSA Philadelphia working with the NINJA System, and he oversees NSA Philadelphia’s Maintenance and Material Management (3M) program.



“My father was prior Army, so I was supposed to go Army. I talked to the Army recruiter, but he kept trying to force me so fast. I wanted to try something different. My cousin served in the Navy, and one of my good friends served, so I got good feedback, so I decided to sign up with the Navy,” he said.



He is about to leave NSA Philadelphia for the USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), but has enjoyed his time with the command. He chose this duty station because it brought him closer to his family. Originally from Newark, New Jersey, he has appreciated not having to take long flights home.



Reflecting on his time in the Navy, Randleman says the travel and experiences have been the most rewarding. In those many deployments and country visits, he counts his port call in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as the best experience of them all.



He believes his work ethic contributed to his selection, along with his ability to apply lessons learned from his time on ships to his current command.



His role as the LPO working in CUAS required him to learn a completely new skill on a completely new system, and to help the Sailors in his charge do the same. “With everything going on in the world with drones, it has really been challenging knowing the ins and outs. There’s a lot that goes into it. A lot of people think we just stand 12-hour shifts, but in the snap of a finger anything can happen,” he said.



As the CMEO, Randleman has served as a first stop for Sailors with grievances or complaints. It has been his job to elevate concerns as appropriate, which has reinforced the need for courage as a leader. “Have the courage to speak up, but being respectful when you speak up,” he said.



Command Master Chief Scott Reed highlighted this quality as something that sets Randleman apart. “He’s easily approachable to junior Sailors. I’d tell his next command that they are getting a good 1st Class with an ear to the deckplate. He will know what’s going on with the Sailors, and he will be able to give you the pulse of how the Sailors are feeling.”



To that end, Randleman offers this advice to junior Sailors who aspire to be named Sailor of the Year, “You can make mistakes. I made mistakes, but I had to learn from those experiences. No one’s going to be perfect. Take your time, don’t try to force things. Things won’t be handed to you, you’ve have to do the work. Don’t let down moments get the worst of you.”



Outside of work, Randleman enjoys reading, with mystery fiction as his genre of choice, and running. His mother runs marathons, and it is a goal of his to one day run a marathon alongside her. He also hopes to retire from the Navy and purchase a home of his own.



Professionally, Randleman aspires to make board for Chief Petty Officer in the next year. Until then, he keeps putting in the work and staying motivated, abiding by the lesson of his favorite Denzel Washington quote: “You pray for rain, you gotta deal with the mud too. That's a part of it.”



Reed summarized why Randleman was the right choice simply, “He’s a well-rounded 1st Class. He’s a good leader, he’s a good watch-stander, and a good program manager.”