A Milestone for Women Veterans Health - Mobile Mammography

Photo By 1st Lt. Bailey Breving | Jessica Petree (left), Candice Teran, LPN (center), and Dr. Purvi Sheth (right), stand on the steps of the mobile mammography bus parked outside the Chattanooga VA Clinic, a symbol of profess in health care accessibility for Veterans. In an effort to enhance health care accessibility for Veterans, VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System nurses recently collaborated with CHI Memorial MaryEllen Locher Breast Center to introduce a groundbreaking mobile mammography initiative. (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs photo by Bailey Breving) see less | View Image Page

TVHS employees Jessica Petree, the PACT Act nurse manager, alongside Candice Teran, LPN, and Dr. Purvi Sheth, deputy associate chief of staff for primary care, collectively championed the endeavor to introduce a contracted mobile mammography bus offered by VA in Chattanooga, the first of its kind in TVHS history. By providing crucial 3D breast screening services to women Veterans in the area, this innovative idea not only honors the legacy of women in health care, but also empowers Veterans to prioritize their health and well-being with dignity and convenience.

Origins of the Mammograph Bus Idea

One day, Petree witnessed the mobile mammography bus in action out in the community while performing her daily errands. Inspired by the notion of bringing essential health care services directly to Veterans, she thought, "Why can’t we do this, too?"

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, women Veterans are the fastest-growing demographic using health care services. Impressively, Chattanooga houses nearly 35% of the total women Veteran population currently enrolled in VA TVHS care. Petree has long recognized an innovative approach was necessary to bridge health care accessibility for the nearly 5,500 female Veterans locally.

When pitching the idea of the mobile mammography bus to Sheth and Teran, all three women recognized the immediate benefits: Veterans would feel more comfortable coming to a VA clinic they are already familiar with to receive a streamlined experience while receiving a breast cancer screening service.

Sheth and Marcus “Shannon” Bales, community care department chief, worked diligently to navigate logistics and contracts with CHI Memorial MaryEllen Locher Breast Center, paving the way for the first-ever mammography bus to make its inaugural debut at the Chattanooga VA Clinic in early March. Teran, through meticulous outreach, ensured that eligible female Veterans were informed and scheduled for their mammograms.

“I called them directly and explained that although the service is considered community care, they would be receiving the scan right here at the clinic,” Teran explained. “We took care of everything for them, all they had to do was park their car, check-in at the desk, and go to the bus for their scan.”

Streamlined Process, Positive Feedback

“The response from female Veterans has been overwhelmingly positive,” Teran noted.

Most Veterans eagerly embraced the opportunity to receive their screening, appreciating the streamlined process and the assurance that all logistical details would be taken care of.

“[Veterans] know this place. They know the parking situation, they know the area, so to them, the bus seems like an extension of VA,” Sheth said, emphasizing the ease and comfort Veterans experienced during their appointments.

At its inception, over 20 women Veterans scheduled an appointment. After the initial launch, the second mobile mammography visit had 100% attendance reflecting the success of the partnership.

Long-Term Goals and Expansion

With a commitment to continued improvement, the team aims to expand the program to reach more Veterans across the region. Plans are underway to extend services to the Athens VA Clinic, leveraging the success of the Chattanooga initiative as a local best practice.

But wait, there’s more.

Recognizing the importance of comprehensive women's health care, the team is currently exploring additional screenings, including cervical cancer screenings.

“By coordinating cervical cancer screenings alongside mammograms, we offer a convenient ‘one-stop shop’ for preventative health care for women Veterans,” expressed Sheth. “We’ve already offered some cervical screenings to Veterans who came in for breast screenings. It was easy, for example – their cervical cancer screening was at 11 a.m., followed by their breast screening at noon.”

Innovation and Collaboration

This innovative approach, driven in part by the pressing need to address the growing demand for health care among women Veterans, strikes a chord with the three women, each personally connected to Veterans.

Petree, a long-time VA employee and spouse to a Marine Corps Veteran, praised the facility's willingness to embrace new ideas and adapt to change.

“I came from a different VA before, and I feel like [TVHS] is proactive and willing to consider new ideas. I have nothing but good things to say about how willing they are to adapt to change,” Petree remarked.

Reflecting on her family ties to the military, Teran shared, “My dad and grandpa were both Veterans.”

Sheth highlighted, “My residency experience exposed me to the robust primary care departments within VA. After that, it made sense to stay with VA.”

As we celebrate Women's History Month, let us recognize the vision and dedication of Petree, Teran, Sheth, and others involved in this pioneering collaboration. Their collective efforts not only spotlight the legacy of women in health care but also address the growing need for accessible health care among the fastest-growing Veteran population.

"Making health care less cumbersome for the Veteran so they can get the care they need – that’s the whole point,” Petree concluded.