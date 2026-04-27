Photo By Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock | U.S. Air Force Maj. Scott Lang reveals the new 223rd Cyberspace Operations Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock | U.S. Air Force Maj. Scott Lang reveals the new 223rd Cyberspace Operations Squadron emblem during a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, on April 11, 2026. Lang spoke on the achievements of the squadron since its inception a decade ago and the importance of cyberspace operations in today's fight, and how those elements are incorporated into the new emblem. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock) see less | View Image Page

223rd COS Welcomes New Commander, Unveils Unit Patch Your browser does not support the audio element.

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. -- In the heart of Arkansas, Airmen of the 223rd Cyberspace Operations Squadron have become leaders in cyberspace since its inception only a decade ago.



“We went from being the least matured unit to the most mature unit,” said Lt. Col. Jason Kulaga, who relinquished command of the squadron to 223rd COS Director of Operations Maj. Scott Lang during a change of command ceremony on April 11, 2026. “Units that helped stand us up now come to us for help.”



The squadron’s roots began in 2016 with delivering the Cyber Skills Validation Course, which reduced the backlog of training for cyber warfare operators and officers, or Air Force Specialty Codes (AFSCs) 1B4 and 17S. They then developed and delivered advanced cybersecurity training by spearheading the Mission Defense Team (MDT) Total Force Initiative, strengthening MDT capabilities across the enterprise.



The 223rd recognized early the decisive advantage of having intelligence unified with operations and developed the first Defensive Cyberspace Operations Intel Integration Course for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force in 2019.



For the state of Arkansas, the 223rd COS established mission-ready packages and response constructs for cyber incident response, ensuring Arkansas can react and prepare. Globally, subject matter experts have been sent to Guatemala in support of the State Partnership Program and sent to locations including Colombia, Chile, and Panama in support of U.S. Southern Command objectives.



During this time, the 223rd COS also proactively qualified cyber warfare operators and intelligence personnel to transition to Full Operational Capability as an Air National Guard (ANG) Cyber Protection Team (CPT) in 2024. Today, the 223rd COS stands as a proven, operationally relevant CPT, delivering effects across both federal and state missions while shaping the broader ANG cyber enterprise.



The Airmen of the 223rd COS are executing real-world missions in tandem with supporting subject matter experts across the ANG CPT community. Over the past three years the CPT has been mobilized multiple times, proving the need for the 223rd COS’s operational talents. Recently they conducted six consecutive CPT mobilizations, augmenting six separate teams across more than 12 missions which included a Quick Reaction Force response for a confirmed major cyber-attack, demonstrating the ability to surge, integrate, and deliver.



“At the center of this Squadron is not technology - it is people,” says Lang. “We win because disciplined professionals choose to do hard things well, even when no one is watching.”



“Cyberspace is not a supporting effort – it is a decisive battlespace. The threats we face move at the speed of light, and our response must move faster. While traditional warfare relies on physical force, our advantage comes from precision, discipline, preparation, and trust in one another.”



Maj. Lang also revealed a new squadron patch during the ceremony, which features a globe and a lightning bolt with two crossed tomahawks in front. As the only operational squadron under the wing, the squadron adopts the mascot of the Indian Chief, symbolizing strength, resilience, and precision. Tomahawks, a traditional weapon of war, symbolizes the squadron’s role as the warriors of the 189th AW. Warriors equipped not with conventional weapons, but with the tools of cyberspace warfare, literally at their fingertips.



The integration of this symbol connects a modern mission with the historical and cultural roots of the 189th AW. The patch not only honors the squadron’s heritage but also conveys an aggressive posture and readiness to engage in cyber conflict. The upper scroll crowns the patch with the Latin phrase Custos Et Ultor, which translates to “Sentry and Avenger,” a reference to the Airman’s Creed.



The 189th AW is a tenant of Little Rock AFB and provides premier training to the C-130 and cyber enterprises, capitalizing on partnerships to support the state of Arkansas, defend the Nation, and contribute to rapid global mobility.