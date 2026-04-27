May Enlisted Promotions

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES
05.01.2026
Courtesy Story
The 307th Bomb Wing is pleased to announce the following enlisted promotions, effective May 1, 2026.
Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Davidson
Staff Sgt. Logan Yeck
Staff Sgt. Sang Youn
Staff Sgt. Modou Samba
Staff Sgt. Rashad Robinson
Staff Sgt. Stephen Potts
Staff Sgt. Geronimo Martinez
Staff Sgt. Alyia Johnson
Senior Amn. Carlos Vasquez
Senior Amn. Parker Williams
Senior Amn. Christopher Whitehouse
Senior Amn. Michael Onaolapo
Senior Amn. Jabari McCall
Senior Amn. Wesley Hornback
Airman 1st Class Jason Trinh
Airman 1st Class Miguel Sanchez
Airman Gabriel Camacho
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 11:05
|Story ID:
|564115
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
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