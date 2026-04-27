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    May Enlisted Promotions

    May Enlisted Promotions

    Photo By Gabrielle Terrett | Graphic designed to share the 307th Bomb Wing's May Enlisted Promotions.... read more read more

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Courtesy Story

    307th Bomb Wing

    The 307th Bomb Wing is pleased to announce the following enlisted promotions, effective May 1, 2026.

    Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Davidson

    Staff Sgt. Logan Yeck

    Staff Sgt. Sang Youn

    Staff Sgt. Modou Samba

    Staff Sgt. Rashad Robinson

    Staff Sgt. Stephen Potts

    Staff Sgt. Geronimo Martinez

    Staff Sgt. Alyia Johnson

    Senior Amn. Carlos Vasquez

    Senior Amn. Parker Williams

    Senior Amn. Christopher Whitehouse

    Senior Amn. Michael Onaolapo

    Senior Amn. Jabari McCall

    Senior Amn. Wesley Hornback

    Airman 1st Class Jason Trinh

    Airman 1st Class Miguel Sanchez

    Airman Gabriel Camacho

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 11:05
    Story ID: 564115
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    May Enlisted Promotions

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