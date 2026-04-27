Helping Those in Need – Meet NHB’s Health Benefits Advisor

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Mr. Jeremiah Hickman, Naval Hospital Bremerton beneficiary counseling assistance coordinator and debt collections assistance officer, discusses – and explains - health benefit details at a recent luncheon of primarily military retirees. From appointment bookings to outpatient pharmacy services to burial at sea procedures and more, Hickman provides a Defense Health Agency calming presence with a caring propensity to help those in need (courtesy photo). see less | View Image Page

When Naval Hospital Bremerton leadership consented to address a local professional organization April 24, 2026, the requested caveat was to include a handful of topics tailored specifically for the primarily retiree attendees.

After Capt. Karla Lepore, Naval Hospital Bremerton director and Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton commanding officer spoke at the Military Officers Association of America [Kitsap Chapter] luncheon, the presentation focus gradually shifted.

The open discussion turned to appointment bookings, outpatient pharmacy services, NHB-Madigan Army Medical Center shuttle service, burial at sea procedures and more. There was also an appeal to explain healthcare benefits.

Enter Mr. Jeremiah Hickman, NHB beneficiary counseling assistance coordinator and debt collections assistance officer, a Defense Health Agency calming presence with a caring propensity to help those in need.

“Often times our patients are confused with the administrative side of their healthcare. I get to be a difference in helping them resolve issues, or at the very least help them to understand. The position allows me to be a part of the team and solution,” said Hickman, who refers to himself and position as a health benefits advisor.

“I asked Jeremiah Hickman to speak with our Military Officers Association of America members because he brings clarity to what can often feel like a complicated transition. His ability to break down healthcare benefits—from active duty through retirement and into our retiree community—ensured our members left informed, confident, and better prepared to make decisions for themselves and their families,” said Lepore.

Hickman’s current civil service expertise is a direct result to being assigned to NHB’s Healthcare Business department in 2021. His duty then, as his occupation now, is being responsible for providing information to patients on their healthcare benefits and explaining what they are or how they can access those benefits. He also assists beneficiaries with TRICARE related issues, including debt collections attempts.

Hickman, a Colorado Springs, Colo. native and prior Navy hospital corpsman of 12 years, was originally assigned to NHB’s Healthcare Business office when he was on active duty. He came to realize he had found his niche.

“As time progressed, I came to enjoy being able to assist our beneficiaries,” related Hickman. “Often times our patients are confused with the administrative side of their healthcare. I get to be a difference in helping them resolve issues, or at the very least help them to understand. The position allows me to be a part of the team and solution.”

Hickman acknowledges that navigating TRICARE, the uniformed services healthcare program for active-duty personnel, retirees and family members, can be complex at times. As a resident subject matter expert, he knows it’s important to candidly share information in an understandable way to help clear up any difficulties.

“I believe the importance lies in the fact that health benefits, insurance and the overall system is complicated. Many don’t know where to look or who to speak to, to make sense of it all. Knowledge is power indeed, but knowledge can only go as far as one’s ability to understand it. Breaking down specifics and completely covering what each piece means can be the difference in resolving issues, understanding benefits and most importantly prevent future headaches,” stated Hickman.

According to Hickman, his biggest challenge is dealing with TRICARE Prime travel requests. Although the requests he handles are few and far between, they can be complicated and time-consuming.

Hickman attests that there are some issues and concerns which require a heavy lift to help the patient in need.

“I recently had a case where a retiree had passed, and the spouse struggled with complexities in Medicare and TRICARE For Life. I was able to assist her with coordinating the claims issues, with charges for over $500,000 causing stress, now resolved. She also had many claims for care overseas that she didn’t know how to file. I was able to help and submit them with her. She still stops by just to say hello, always thankful. I only wish I could show her how grateful I feel to be of service to her and how much it means to me to be able to help,” related Hickman, adding that his career is fulfilling simply by putting service before self in helping others.

“The best part of my career are the interactions I have daily with my beneficiaries and coworkers. In the age of digital everything human/in-person interaction is a dying art. I get to relish in it every day, even with the not so happy customers,” said Hickman.

When asked about being part of the ever-evolving military health system, the Defense Health Agency and still working at a naval hospital, Hickman replied, “Being part of here allows me to stay close to my Navy roots, continue to serve and make a difference in someone’s life each day.