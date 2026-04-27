501st Combat Support Wing showcases global mission to AFIMSC commander

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone | Maj. Gen. Thomas Sherman, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander, right, shakes hands with members of the 422nd Security Forces Squadron, during an immersion tour at RAF Fairford, England, April 20, 2026. The tour reinforced the importance of aligning resources with high-impact mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone) see less | View Image Page

Maj. Gen. Thomas P. Sherman, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander, toured RAF Fairford, RAF Alconbury, and RAF Molesworth to assess installation readiness April 20-21, 2026. His visit served as a critical opportunity to demonstrate the distinct challenges and strategic value of the 501st Combat Support Wing, the only combat support wing in the Air Force.

For the 501st CSW, Sherman’s visit is directly tied to the wing's future capabilities. AFIMSC is the enterprise responsible for analyzing, prioritizing, and advocating for installation requirements and communicating those needs to Headquarters Air Force. Because the 501st operates a vast network of geographically separated units, many featuring historic or specialized infrastructure, having the AFIMSC commander view these facilities in person ensures the wing's requirements are understood at the highest levels of Air Force planning and budgeting.

By walking the installations, Sherman gained a boots-on-the-ground perspective of what it takes to sustain the 501st CSW, allowing him to better advocate for the funding and resources necessary to keep the wing’s airfields, communications nodes, and support facilities combat-ready.

The scope of the wing’s mission makes this enterprise-level backing essential.

"On any given day we're supporting nine out of 11 combatant commands, that's almost 90% of the combat power of the United States that the 501st touches," said Col. Michael J. Jewell, 501st CSW commander.

Because the 501st CSW operates a vast network of geographically separated units, this direct engagement ensures that AFIMSC resourcing strategies are precisely aligned with the wing’s high-impact theater requirements. By viewing the facilities in person, AFIMSC leadership can better integrate the wing's specialized infrastructure needs into the broader Air Force budgeting and execution framework.

The visit ensures the 501st CSW remains a central part of the AFIMSC mission to revolutionize combat power and amplifies the Wing’s voice, translating the daily European theater impact into the strategic funding and support required to enhance warfighter lethality for years to come.