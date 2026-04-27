Training Command updates reconnaissance training

Photo By Sgt. Joseph Helms | A U.S. Marine with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, jumps from a Skyvan 3A during military free fall training in Lake Elsinore, California, Feb. 12, 2026. The training was conducted to rehearse aerial insertion tactics over difficult terrain to support expeditionary operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joseph Helms) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Joseph Helms | A U.S. Marine with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, jumps from...... read more read more

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. – Training Command launched Ground Reconnaissance Course as part of an updated Marine Reconnaissance training curriculum at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, April 27. GRC is now the initial course in the updated curriculum, which replaces Basic Reconnaissance Course with two new courses: GRC and Amphibious Reconnaissance Course. This change comes from analysis of reconnaissance training and support to Force Design initiatives, including Scout Platoons and multidomain operations.

Reconnaissance Training Company provides students with the knowledge and skills to effectively perform duties within a scout or reconnaissance team. Employed within the Ground Combat Element of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force, scouts and reconnaissance Marines operate in specialized teams to provide timely information to the supported commander to shape and influence the battlefield.

“Marine Reconnaissance training will have the same rigor it’s long been famous for, and these changes are incredibly valuable, shaping a force capable of providing critical intelligence in dynamic and complex environments and ensuring our Marines remain the most effective on the battlefield,” said Maj. Gen. Michael A. Brooks, commanding general, Training Command.

The restructuring of reconnaissance training also improves RTC students' infantry skills. It replaces the prerequisite Marine Combat Training, designed for non-infantry roles, with Infantry Rifleman Course at School of Infantry. This change reduces wait times and offers early exposure to human performance support, ensuring a smoother progression through infantry, aquatic, and physical training to better prepare Marines for the demands of reconnaissance training.

GRC formalizes scout training and provides enhanced, multi-domain, scout capabilities organically to infantry and Light Armored Reconnaissance battalion commanders in line with Force Design objectives. Students receive a combination of lecture, demonstration, and practical application in the following areas: water survival, land navigation, communications, supporting arms, surveillance, and patrolling. ARC builds on the foundational infantry skills from IRC and reconnaissance skills from GRC. It emphasizes operations in aquatic environments, increased use of communications assets and sensors, planning of amphibious missions, and other advanced skills. Marines who complete ARC will be designated the military occupational specialty 0321 Reconnaissance Marine.