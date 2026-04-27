‘Commitment to people and mission’ are priorities of new Defense Health Agency Assistant Director

Photo By Robert Hammer | Mike Emerson, the Defense Health Agency’s new assistant director for Support, Personnel, and Finance Operations, is sworn into the Senior Executive Service by Dr. David Smith, DHA deputy director April 24 at Defense Health Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia. The Senior Executive Service is the top career leadership group in the federal civil service. In his role, Emerson advises the DHA director and deputy director on staff, budget, support services, and facility needs for military hospitals and clinics. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Robert Hammer | Mike Emerson, the Defense Health Agency’s new assistant director for Support,...... read more read more

Mike Emerson, the Defense Health Agency’s new Assistant Director for Support, Personnel and Financial Operations, was inducted into the Senior Executive Service April 24 at Defense Health Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia.

“I’m really excited to make the transition into my new role as a senior leader,” Emerson said. “I’ll continue to think enterprise-first, articulate risks, and ensure credibility remains intact. The greatest responsibility is the commitment to people and mission.”

In his role, Emerson serves as the chief financial officer and advises the DHA director and deputy director on fiscal stewardship, audit readiness, internal controls, staff, budget, support services, and facility needs for military hospitals and clinics. He also manages financial oversight of how DHA carries out the TRICARE managed care support contracts. Emerson said he will offer “clear direction and ethical leadership” to build “an environment grounded in respect and performance,” supporting warfighter medical readiness.

The Senior Executive Service is the top career leadership group in the federal civil service. Its members serve in posts equal in rank to general or flag officers in the U.S. armed forces. Congress established the service through the Civil Service Reform Act of 1978 under President Jimmy Carter.

Emerson, a retired U.S. Air Force medical service corps officer with decades of service managing budget and staff resources, audit and compliance, supply chain needs, facilities, contracts, and patient administration. He holds a master’s degree of healthcare administration and a master’s of business administration from Baylor University. He also holds a Level III Defense Financial Management Certification.

He has been with DHA since 2018 and previously served as director of DHA’s Defense Health Programming division. He led a team that helped build and submit the $42 billion Program Objective Memorandum and President’s Budget in support of medical warrior currency.

DHA Director Vice Adm. Darin Via recently directed the realignment of key headquarter functions. The newly named Support, Personnel, and Financial Operations directorate was formed to take advantage of key efficiencies in the organization and strengthen the agency’s role as a combat support agency.

Dr. David Smith, DHA deputy director, welcomed Emerson to the leadership team, underscoring Emerson’s years of work in healthcare, finance, and support services will help DHA advance its mission.

“As the new assistant director for support, personnel, and financial operations, Mike will integrate clinical business support operations across our nine global healthcare networks and our military medical treatment facilities, providing invaluable support to our warfighters, their families, and the 9.5 million beneficiaries that depend on our system,” Smith said.

Smith added that Emerson’s “journey to this pinnacle of civil service is nothing short of inspiring.”

“He is the definition of a servant leader, selfless, humble, constantly seeking to elevate those around him,” Smith said, noting his personal dedication to keeping service members healthy and lethal. “He doesn’t just manage human capital. He invests in human beings.”

Looking ahead, Emerson noted his directorate will support Via’s Lines of Effort. He stated he wants to “bring credibility when it comes to programming and budget execution” to deliver integrated capabilities in supporting warfighters from the point of injury through rehabilitation.

“I look at my portfolio as the enabler to make those lines of effort successful,” Emerson said, adding his work is committed to “delivering the healthcare that beneficiaries deserve.”