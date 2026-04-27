Fort Drum FAP’s Game On promotes sportsmanship and family fun

Photo By Michael Strasser | Fort Drum community members test their athletic skills and sportsmanship inside the CYS Sports and Fitness Center during the Game On event, April 30, 2026, at Fort Drum, New York. Hosted by the Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program, this was the final event of the annual Mountain Wellness Month campaign. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Michael Strasser | Fort Drum community members test their athletic skills and sportsmanship inside the...... read more read more

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (May 1, 2026) -- Mountain Wellness Month concluded April 30 at Fort Drum with Game On, a family-focused event hosted by the Family Advocacy Program inside the Youth Sports and Fitness Center.

Attendees could swing, kick, slap shot, and pitch their way around a variety of sports activities, engaging in friendly play with a focus on sportsmanship.

“Game On is about family engagement, and an opportunity for our military families to come out and play some games they may not have a chance to play at home or elsewhere,” said Tom Wojcikowski, Fort Drum FAP specialist. “Our goal is to encourage sportsmanship through activity and show kids what that looks like.”

Wojcikowski said each station featured a different sport, with a tip for both children and parents to follow, like “Celebrate effort, not just results,” and “Invite others to join – no one gets left out.”

“This is a fun way to end Mountain Wellness Month by having families participate in activities together, getting kids involved and active, and it’s another opportunity for us to put out information about our programs,” Wojcikowski said.

Following a month of training events and family activities, the FAP team evaluates the success of Mountain Wellness Month by both attendance numbers and direct feedback.

“We can look at the numbers of who attended and who is coming to our activities,” Wojcikowski said. “But also talking to the parents, and talking to the Soldiers, we are also learning why they attended the event, and what their needs are. We can then take that and develop things that give them more opportunities, especially for new families here.

The next big initiative combines FAP with the Exceptional Family Member Program, and Army Substance Abuse Program to promote safety awareness. The 101 Days of Summer campaign will run from Memorial Day to Labor Day, featuring events such as Chill Fest, the Summer Safety Luau, a Sensory Workshop and the annual Family Car Show.

For more information about 101 Days of Summer and other events, visit https://www.facebook.com/FortDrumSFRD. Community members can find up-to-date information about all things Fort Drum on the My Army Post (MAPA) app, available to download on Google Play or the Apple App Store.