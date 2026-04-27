U.S. Army Europe and Africa Customs Agency News Release: Staying in Germany after loss of status

WIESBADEN, Germany – Many U.S. service members and civilians consider staying in Germany after their time with the military is over. Whether you are retiring or finishing a contract, the rules for living in Germany change the moment your job ends.



U.S. civilians and contractors who retire, resign or are terminated from a U.S. government job with Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) status, lose their SOFA status and their right to tax and customs privileges on the date their employment ends.



Understanding these changes is the best way to make sure you are in Germany legally.



Before your special military status in Germany ends, you must finish your paperwork correctly and return all your official documents. You are required to give back items like your ID card, ration card, SOFA certificates, vehicle registration and fuel cards. You must also return any unused value-added tax (VAT) forms. Once your status is gone, you cannot use these cards to shop on base or buy gas.



Status in Germany also ends for dependent children when they turn 21 years old. If they are in college, they can keep their status until they turn 23. Spouses lose their status if they get a divorce unless they have their own job with the U.S. military. The 90-day “grace period” allows families to stay in Germany after a service member or civilian sponsor moves. However, contractors are not eligible for this extra time.



If you travel back to the U.S. or out of Europe, you should keep your retirement papers or old status cards with you. This helps you show the German border guards why you were in the country and prevents any travel problems.



If you want to live in Germany as a permanent resident, you and your family must follow German residency laws. You need to visit the local city hall and the immigration office (Ausländerbehörde)to sign up before your military job ends. You must also show furniture, cars and any weapons to German customs around the time your status changes.



If you want to move your car from the military vehicle registration system to the German system, you will need a "certificate of non-objection" from German customs to show that your vehicle is cleared for the German registration process. Also, if you plan to stay and live in Germany permanently, you are required to get a standard German driver’s license.



For more information on how to stay in Germany after your SOFA agreement ends, visit USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’ Customs Office on Kleber Kaserne, building 3245, Room 111 or call +49 (0)631 411 7383 or DSN 483-7383.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2026 Date Posted: 05.01.2026 07:51 Story ID: 564075 Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Customs Agency News Release: Staying in Germany after loss of status, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.