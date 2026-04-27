Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Scott Longstreet | Six newly commissioned Louisiana National Guard officers pose for a group photo following an Officer Candidate School graduation ceremony for Class 67A at the Post Theater on Camp Beauregard, April 25, 2026. The class completed the Winter Accelerated OCS program, which included eight weeks of training at Fort McClellan. see less | View Image Page

Your browser does not support the audio element.

LANG commissions six new officers during ceremony at Camp Beauregard

By Sgt. 1st Class Scott D. Longstreet, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

PINEVILLE –The Louisiana National Guard commissioned six new officers during an Officer Candidate School graduation ceremony for Class 67A, April 25, 2026, at the Post Theater on Camp Beauregard.

The class completed the Winter Accelerated OCS program, which began in January and included eight weeks of continuous, rigorous training at Fort McClellan.

Hosted by the 199th Regiment (Regional Training Institute), the ceremony was presided over by Brig. Gen. Jason P. Mahfouz, Louisiana National Guard assistant adjutant general–Army.

The ceremony opened with the Louisiana National Guard Youth Challenge Program color guard presenting the colors.

“To the six of you, I am extremely proud of you on this accomplishment,” Mahfouz said. “This is the beginning of a career that can take you as far as you would like. You join the ranks of a unique and sacred fraternity. The corps of commissioned officers is not just a rank distinction, but a living history of service and sacrifice that dates back generations. You are now the newest links in that chain.”

Following his remarks, Class 67A presented Mahfouz with a gift of appreciation for his attendance.

Class awards were then presented. The National Guard Association of Louisiana Award, recognizing the highest physical fitness scores, was awarded to senior officer candidate Javian Adams. The Academic Award, presented to the candidate with the highest academic average, went to senior officer candidate Kyle Norris. The Leadership Award, recognizing demonstrated leadership ability, was presented to senior officer candidate Michael Rhode.

Norris also received the Army Achievement Medal for attaining the highest overall score across leadership, academics and physical fitness.

Norris delivered remarks on behalf of the class.

“Today, we stand together as newly commissioned officers in the Louisiana Army National Guard,” Norris said. “The bars we wear represent trust — trust from our Soldiers, leaders and community.”

Following the address and a video presentation, diplomas were awarded to the six graduates.

Four officers will join the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team: Javian Adams and John Engle, 199th Brigade Support Battalion; Andre Lambert, 1st Battalion, 141st Field Artillery Regiment; and Matthew Renshaw, 2nd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment. The remaining two officers, Kyle Norris and Michael Rhode, will join the 225th Engineer Brigade, assigned to the 537th Engineer Battalion and 528th Engineer Battalion, respectively.

The Oath of Office was administered by Maj. Chad R. Scallan, OCS academy commander. The ceremony concluded with the pinning of gold bars by family members, a benediction and the singing of the Army Song.

Louisiana is one of seven states in the southern region of the One Army School System, alongside Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee.