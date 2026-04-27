U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy leaders hold April 2026 town hall meetings for installation workforce

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Chaplain (Maj.) Walter McCall gives the invocation at the start of the U.S....... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Chaplain (Maj.) Walter McCall gives the invocation at the start of the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy town hall meeting April 23, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The town halls, held quarterly at the installation, serve as a key communication forum where leadership shares updates and workforce members can raise questions or concerns. Every town hall, the garrison leaders have stressed the importance of Fort McCoy’s focus on transparency, workforce engagement, and aligning installation priorities with Army-wide initiatives. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Leadership with U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy hosted two garrison town hall meetings April 23, 2026, providing updates on the installation’s future direction, strategic planning, and mission priorities while encouraging feedback from personnel across the post.



During the sessions, Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez addressed attendees and emphasized the importance of open dialogue and collaboration.



“This is going to be my last town hall,” Baez Ramirez said. “I hope that we get a lot of feedback from all of you. … It’s great to see everybody here. To me, it is a great opportunity because we get to leave the offices and collaborate.”



The town halls, held quarterly at the installation, serve as a key communication forum where leadership shares updates and workforce members can raise questions or concerns. Every town hall, the garrison leaders have stressed the importance of Fort McCoy’s focus on transparency, workforce engagement, and aligning installation priorities with Army-wide initiatives.



In addition to leadership remarks, officials presented updates from a recent workforce survey, sharing feedback trends and ongoing efforts to address key concerns raised by employees.



Representatives from the Fort McCoy Commissary, Fort McCoy Exchange, and the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works also briefed attendees on current services, improvements, and future initiatives supporting the installation community.



Additionally, several workforce members were recognized during the town halls and presented with awards they earned, highlighting individual excellence and contributions to the garrison’s mission.



A major focus of the April 23 meetings was the installation’s new five-year Strategic Business Plan, which began in fiscal year 2026 and will guide operations through 2030. Baez said the updated plan provides both structure and flexibility for future leadership.



“The great thing about our plan … we have enough flexibility in this plan for anything that comes from the department down,” she said. “At the same time, we have the instruction that allows Fort McCoy to move forward and have basic plans that let us know what are some of the goals that we want to accomplish in the future.”



She noted that the plan ensures continuity despite leadership transitions while allowing room for innovation and adaptation to evolving Army requirements.



The commander also introduced Fort McCoy’s updated motto, mission, and vision statements, which took effect in 2026.



The installation’s new motto — “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909” — reflects both its historic roots and forward-looking role in Army readiness.



Baez said including the year 1909 highlights the installation’s long-standing contribution to military training.



Fort McCoy’s mission remains centered on three enduring priorities: training service members, serving as a mobilization force generation installation, and providing strategic support capabilities. The official mission statement emphasizes strengthening Total Force readiness and enabling warfighters to deploy, fight, and win.



The installation’s vision is “to be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”



Baez closed by thanking attendees for their participation and reinforcing the value of engagement across the workforce.



“It’s heartening to me,” she said. “I just want to say thanks for coming out. Appreciate it.”



Officials encouraged personnel to continue providing feedback through command channels and future town halls as Fort McCoy advances its strategic goals through 2030.



Located in the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin and has supported the training of more than 100,000 military personnel annually from all branches for decades. As part of U.S. Army Installation Management Command, the post plays a critical role in sustaining readiness across the Total Force.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”