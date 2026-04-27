U.S. Army Cavalrymen visit the site of a daring WWII Operation honoring their unit's storied past

Photo By Sgt. Devin Klecan | Commanders and senior enlisted advisors for the U.S. Army 2nd Cavalry Regiment ride horses from the city of Hostouň on the 81st anniversary of Operation Cowboy, Czech Republic, April 30, 2026. The ceremony honored the 81st anniversary of Operation Cowboy, an ambitious World War II mission that united American and German forces in a daring rescue of hundreds of Lipizzaner horses as the war drew to a close. Soldiers joined Czech citizens for wreath-laying ceremonies, parades, and historical displays, continuing a tradition that links the current generation of regiment Soldiers to the unit’s storied past. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devin Klecan) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Devin Klecan | Commanders and senior enlisted advisors for the U.S. Army 2nd Cavalry Regiment ride...... read more read more

BELA NAD RADBUZOU, Czech Republic - U.S. Soldiers from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment “Dragoons”, based out of their garrison headquarters at Vilseck, Germany, journeyed across the border into the Czech Republic this week to honor the 81st anniversary of Operation Cowboy, an ambitious World War II mission that united American and German forces in a daring rescue of hundreds of Lipizzaner horses as the war drew to a close in 1945, April 30.

In the quiet Czech villages of Hostouň, Růžov, and Bělá nad Radbuzou, Soldiers joined Czech citizens for wreath-laying ceremonies, parades, and historical displays, continuing a tradition that links the current generation of regiment Soldiers to the unit’s storied past. Some distinguished guests that paid their respects at the ceremonies included the U.S. Ambassador to the Czech Republic Nicholas Merrick, Czech Senator and Professor Jan Pirk, and Brig. Gen. John Mountford, the deputy commanding general of readiness for U.S. Army V Corps.

“The men and women of 1945 understood that freedom must be protected.” Said U.S. Ambassador Nicholas Merrick. “As we remember their sacrifice, let us honor them with continued resolve to safeguard the freedom, democracy and security they made possible.”

Originally carried out on April 28, 1945, Operation Cowboy was led by Col. Charles Hancock Reed and the 2nd Cavalry Group (Mechanized). The unit fought through enemy lines to reach a farm near Hostouň, where around 1,200 horses—including nearly 400 rare Lipizzaners—were being held by the German Army. Fearing the advancing Soviet troops would slaughter the animals, American cavalrymen struck an unusual deal with German officers and Allied prisoners of war to mount a joint operation. Together, they fought off Waffen-SS counterattacks and drove the horses to safety behind American lines.

During the remembrance events, Soldiers from the regiment met local citizens, shared the regiment's heritage, and stood alongside Czech veterans’ groups and the Military Car Club of Pilsen, who arrived at the events in vintage World War II vehicles dressed in period uniforms.

For Col. Donald Neal Jr., the commander of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, participating in the commemoration was a powerful experience.

“To the people of Hostouň and the Czech Republic, thank you. Year after year, you welcome this Dragoon family back into your community with open arms,” said Neal. “The alliance forged here in 1945 did not end when the guns fell silent. Operation Cowboy proved what is possible when people of goodwill stand together against tyranny. And today, that same spirit lives on.”

As tradition, at one of the sites of battle in Růžov, Cavalry Soldiers also visited a memorial dedicated to Pfc. Raymond E. Manz and Tech. 5 Owen W. Sutton, two Dragoon Soldiers who were killed in action during the rescue.

The 2nd Cavalry Regiment continues to take part in the annual observance for the operation as part of its enduring partnership with the Czech Republic—keeping alive the memory of an operation that showcased not only battlefield skill, but also humanity amid war.

“Freedom is something you can’t imagine not having,” said Czech Senator and Professor Jan Pirk. “That is why we cherish our liberties so deeply and why we are so glad to gather here for this memorial. It is a great pleasure for me to welcome the U.S. Army back here in the Czech Republic.”

Operation Cowboy remains one of only two known incidents in World War II where U.S. and German troops fought side by side against the Waffen-SS, preserving both history and the heritage of the world-famous Lipizzaner breed.