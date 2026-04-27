Step Forward: Lyster Army Health Clinic hosts Denim Day Walk

Photo By Janice Erdlitz | FORT RUCKER, Ala. — Personnel from Lyster Army Health Clinic, Brown Dental Clinic...... read more read more Photo By Janice Erdlitz | FORT RUCKER, Ala. — Personnel from Lyster Army Health Clinic, Brown Dental Clinic and the AMCOM Combined Logistics Command participate in the annual Denim Day Walk, Wednesday, April 29. The event, hosted in partnership with Fort Rucker SHARP for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, encouraged the community to wear denim in support of survivors and to promote a culture of trust and accountability. see less | View Image Page

FORT RUCKER, Ala.— Staff from Lyster Army Health Clinic and partner organizations donned blue jeans Wednesday, April 29, walking together to support sexual assault survivors and promote the message: “Step forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate.”



The Denim Day Walk, held in observance of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, was hosted through an annual partnership between Lyster, the AMCOM Combined Logistics Command (ACLC) and Fort Rucker SHARP.

Denim Day serves as a visual and vital reminder that clothing is never consent and reinforces the standard that every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.



For the participating organizations, the event highlighted the connection between a safe environment and military readiness. Officials noted that building a culture of trust and accountability strengthens the team, ensuring that safe, cohesive workplaces allow Soldiers, civilians and healthcare professionals to remain focused on the mission and caring for others.