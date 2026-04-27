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    Step Forward: Lyster Army Health Clinic hosts Denim Day Walk

    Step Forward: Lyster Army Health Clinic hosts Denim Day Walk

    Photo By Janice Erdlitz | FORT RUCKER, Ala. — Personnel from Lyster Army Health Clinic, Brown Dental Clinic...... read more read more

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Story by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    FORT RUCKER, Ala.— Staff from Lyster Army Health Clinic and partner organizations donned blue jeans Wednesday, April 29, walking together to support sexual assault survivors and promote the message: “Step forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate.”

    The Denim Day Walk, held in observance of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, was hosted through an annual partnership between Lyster, the AMCOM Combined Logistics Command (ACLC) and Fort Rucker SHARP.
    Denim Day serves as a visual and vital reminder that clothing is never consent and reinforces the standard that every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.

    For the participating organizations, the event highlighted the connection between a safe environment and military readiness. Officials noted that building a culture of trust and accountability strengthens the team, ensuring that safe, cohesive workplaces allow Soldiers, civilians and healthcare professionals to remain focused on the mission and caring for others.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 15:49
    Story ID: 564031
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Step Forward: Lyster Army Health Clinic hosts Denim Day Walk, by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Step Forward: Lyster Army Health Clinic hosts Denim Day Walk
    Step Forward: Lyster Army Health Clinic hosts Denim Day Walk

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