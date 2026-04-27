Photo By Andaman Gaines | CHICAGO, Ill. – Cmdr. Brian Richards, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition...... read more read more Photo By Andaman Gaines | CHICAGO, Ill. – Cmdr. Brian Richards, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Great Lakes, prepares to cut the ribbon during the Navy Officer Recruiting Station (NORS) Chicago opening ceremony. The event marked the official opening of the new officer recruiting station, which will support efforts to recruit and develop future Navy officers across the Great Lakes region. see less | View Image Page

CHICAGO, Ill. – Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Great Lakes held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the official opening of Navy Officer Recruiting Station (NORS) Chicago, a new hub dedicated to recruiting and developing future Navy officers.



NORS Chicago is one of three officer recruiting stations managed by NTAG Great Lakes, alongside NORS Madison and NORS Milwaukee, which is currently under construction and expected to open in August 2026. The addition of NORS Chicago reflects the Navy’s continued investment in officer recruiting across the Great Lakes region and its commitment to strengthening the future force.



Assigned to NORS Chicago are General Officer (GENOFF) recruiter Chief Navy Counselor Dominique Anderson, Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate Program (NUPOC) recruiter Lt. Alexander Hagedorn, and medical officer recruiter Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Christopher Chiswick. Together, they will lead efforts to identify, mentor, and guide qualified candidates through the process of becoming Navy officers in a variety of career fields.



Leadership from NTAG Great Lakes attended the ceremony to commemorate the opening and highlight the importance of officer recruiting to the Navy’s long-term readiness. Participants included Cmdr. Brian Richards, commanding officer; Cmdr. Nicholas “Fester” O’Neill, executive officer; and Command Master Chief Andrew “Andy” Hochgraver. Also in attendance were Lt. Sydney Vandenberg, officer programs officer, and Senior Chief Navy Counselor Michael Ortolaza, officer assistant chief recruiter.



“Our officer programs are critical to the Navy’s mission and impact our readiness,” said Richards. “Stations like NORS Chicago play a vital role in ensuring we continue to attract talented individuals who are ready to lead sailors and meet the challenges of tomorrow’s Navy.”



Vandenberg emphasized that the timing of the station’s opening is especially important as the Navy continues to seek highly qualified officer candidates across multiple communities.



“This is a crucial time for officer recruiting,” said Vandenberg. “We have a strong need to bring in talented individuals, particularly in the medical field, to ensure we can continue to support the health and readiness of our force.”



The ceremony featured the traditional ribbon cutting, symbolizing the official opening of the station and its mission. As he cut the ribbon, Anderson reflected on his career and the significance of the moment.



“In 20 years, this is the best thing I ever did,” Anderson said with a laugh.



Following the ceremony, attendees toured the newly opened office space, which is designed to provide a professional and welcoming environment for prospective officer candidates. The event concluded with a celebratory cake cutting.



Located at 800 S. Wells St., Suite 141, Chicago, Illinois, NORS Chicago is positioned to serve one of the nation’s largest metropolitan areas, expanding outreach and access to officer programs for qualified applicants throughout the region.



For more information about Navy officer programs or NORS Chicago, contact:

GENOFF: dominique.e.anderson.mil@us.navy.mil or 847-513-2864

Medical: christopher.s.chiswick.mil@us.navy.mil or 312-995-9823

NUPOC: alexander.h.hagedorn.mil@us.navy.mil or 773-805-5586