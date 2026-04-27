Flintlock 2026 Concludes, Advancing African-Led Command and Multidomain Integration Across 30+ Nations

Photo By Staff Sgt. Trenton Jancze | Ivorian Maj. Gen. Aly Dem, Armed Forces of Cote d’Ivoire Deputy Chief of Defense, gives his remarks during exercise Flintlock 26’s closing ceremony in Cote d’Ivoire, April 30, 2026. Since 2005, Flintlock has served as U.S. Africa Command’s premier annual special operations exercise. This year’s exercise brought together more than 30 countries across Côte d’Ivoire and Libya to build lethality and readiness, strengthen counterterrorism skills and increase collaboration across borders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Jancze) see less | View Image Page

JACQUEVILLE, Côte d’Ivoire – Exercise Flintlock 2026 concluded this week, bringing together 1,500 service members from more than 30 partner nations for comprehensive military training. Hosted concurrently in Côte d'Ivoire and Libya, the exercise focused on improving tactical proficiency, military integration and African-led responses to shared security challenges.

“Terrorist threats know no borders and can only be contained through a shared will,” said Ivorian Maj. Gen. Aly Dem, Armed Forces of Côte d'Ivoire Deputy Chief of Defense. “For where uncertainty prevails, decision must emerge; where threats hide, clarity must prevail; and where the adversary seeks to divide, unity of action must stand firm.”

Flintlock enabled partner nations to practice working together in a structured environment, building the foundational skills required for coordinated, multinational operations and regional security cooperation. The exercise was anchored by an African-led headquarters staff.

Beyond the enduring efforts in Côte d'Ivoire, this iteration saw the establishment of a joint operations center in Libya. Inside the JOC, Libyan joint forces, alongside partner and allied nations, focused on collaborative planning and coordination.

Throughout the exercise, participants in both locations focused on integrating multidomain capabilities into operational planning. Training scenarios required the incorporation of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance techniques with small unmanned aircraft systems, as well as emphasized information operations and adherence to international law.

Additionally, the exercise prioritized the integration of military and civil authorities. Training scenarios required military forces and law enforcement elements to work together, leading to a "legal finish", ensuring that tactical actions are appropriately transitioned to judicial systems in accordance with the rule of law.

“Beyond the scenarios, Flintlock has above all strengthened an irreplaceable strategic asset: trust among the forces engaged,” said Dem.

By bringing 30 nations together to practice multi-domain operations and joint command, Flintlock provided a unique opportunity to expand the relationships, bolster interoperability and enhance the special operations readiness required to address regional security challenges.

“Flintlock sends a clear message to any who seeks to destabilize this region: our united network is our greatest asymmetric advantage,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Claude Tudor, U.S. Special Operations Command Africa commander. “It is built on shared values, mutual respect and the rule of law.”