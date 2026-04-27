Fort Buchanan enables deployment of engineer unit through synchronized logistics

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Fort Buchanan demonstrated its critical role as a readiness platform, April 29, as hundreds of Soldiers from the 756th Engineer Company, under the 1st Mission Support Command, deployed from the installation enroute to a continental United States mobilization station in support of a future mission with a combatant command. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Fort Buchanan demonstrated its critical role as a readiness platform, April 29, as...... read more read more

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FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — Fort Buchanan demonstrated its critical role as a readiness platform, April 29, as hundreds of Soldiers from the 756th Engineer Company, under the 1st Mission Support Command, deployed from the installation enroute to a continental United States mobilization station in support of a future mission with a combatant command.

Upon completion of their training, the Soldiers are expected to deploy to an undisclosed location in support of operations in one of the Army’s areas of operations.

The mobilization operation was executed by the installation’s Logistics Readiness Center (LRC), an element of the 407th Army Field Support Brigade, whose Transportation Division synchronized ground, maritime, and air movement to ensure seamless transition from home station to mobilization platform.

The LRC provides logistics support to service members and units assigned to or mobilizing through Fort Buchanan in both peacetime and contingency environments. It develops and enforces installation-wide policies for supply, maintenance, transportation, and materiel readiness—ensuring units can deploy on time and fully mission capable.

For the Transportation Division, success begins long before movement day.

“The process of mobilizing a unit starts a year in advance,” said Luisa Segarra, installation movement coordinator under the LRC Transportation Division. “From that point, units identify the equipment required for the mission and validate its readiness status. We also validate space requirements for equipment and personnel to coordinate movement through ground, air, and sea.”

Segarra emphasized that continuous coordination is essential to maintaining synchronization across all movement phases.

“We develop a timeline and meet frequently with unit representatives to discuss progress and any changes, using the Transportation Coordinators'-Automated Information for Movement System II, or TC-AIMS II, to track Organizational Equipment Lists and Unit Deployment Lists,” she said. “This ensures accurate data and proper coordination across all transportation modes.”

While the process is streamlined, Segarra noted that readiness remains the decisive factor.

“The key part is the level of readiness of the unit,” she stated.

The deployment of the 756th Engineers Company required close coordination across multiple transportation modes and supporting elements to ensure personnel and equipment were moved safely and efficiently.

Fort Buchanan provides support to approximately 15,000 service members, including active-duty personnel, reservists, members of the Puerto Rico National Guard, the Marine Corps Reserve, and the Navy Reserve. The installation’s mission is to enhance readiness and enable the deployment of military personnel anytime, anywhere.