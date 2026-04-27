Diamond in the Rough

Photo By Steven Conklin | Master Sgt. Ryan Rosso, 142nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron First Sergeant, speaks...... read more read more Photo By Steven Conklin | Master Sgt. Ryan Rosso, 142nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron First Sergeant, speaks with cadets at an open house for the Oregon Youth Challenge Program on April 2, 2026 in Bend, Oregon. Rosso himself graduated from the program 20 years ago and returned to speak with the current high school aged students about what their future might hold. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Steven Conklin) see less | View Image Page

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BEND, Ore. – Seventeen-year-old Ryan Rosso was flipping burgers and flipping birds to the law while in high school in Bend, Oregon back in 2004. The law was not happy.



“I got into some legal trouble at school and I ended up dropping out,” said Rosso. “But I didn’t want to just keep on working at [fast food restaurant] for the rest of my life.”



With seemingly nowhere to turn to, he knew he needed to act. He heard about a program in Oregon that allows kids in the state who might need a little push to get their diploma. Luckily for Rosso, the Oregon Youth Challenge Program (OYCP), established by the Oregon National Guard in 1999, was conveniently in Bend.



“It was actually kind of competitive to get in, but I really wanted this. I was stoked when I found out I was accepted!”



This roughly five-month program graduates around 300 students per year in the state and is one of more than 40 similar programs in the country. Company Commander Larry Demarr, who oversees the cadets and cadre, says this program is about serving Oregon’s youth.



“We bring in kids that are underserviced and not getting what they need in high school. We provide them with the opportunity to come here, focus on discipline, pride, and esprit de corps, ultimately to create people that can help contribute to society.”



Demarr came to this position based on his past experiences in law enforcement as a corrections officer.

“When I was a CO, I sat there and I thought, ‘I’d love to serve these people before they get to this point.’ This job popped up and it spoke to my soul.”



In 2004, Demarr was Rosso’s instructor. Rosso knew he needed to turn his life around and with the help of Demarr and the other instructors, he graduated from the program. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps shortly after and later transferred into the Air Force. At the 142nd Wing Rosso was an aerial porter, creating aircraft load plans and ensuring safe transportation.



Retired 142nd Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sergeant Scott Cargin, was Rosso’s supervisor when Rosso first got to the base in 2018. Rosso had made it through the OYCP, the Marine Corps, but now had a family and a demanding job to deal with.



“He did not come in as an all-star Airman,” said Cargin. “He worked hard, but he liked to play.”



Rosso didn’t give up, though. According to Cargin, Rosso’s drive and determination had him on a path to greater things.



“I’ve had the opportunity to watch him grow into the leader he is today. When I look at Ryan, I see the very definition of someone who lives the Air Force Core Values every day. [OYCP] probably had to do a lot with it. He put himself in the program, and I think the things they instilled in him had a lot to do with his motivation.”



In October of 2022, Rosso was selected by the Wing Command Chief to become a First Sergeant. An Air Force First Sergeant is charged with the care of all Airmen to ensure their wellbeing and readiness to deploy.



“I puked after my interview,” recalled Rosso. “I was so honored that the organization saw value in me to look out for our members. Although it’s a huge responsibility, the people are so worth it.”



This April, Rosso returned to his roots and decided to give back to the kids who are currently walking in his former footsteps. OYCP held an open house during their school year, allowing around 150 of their students to learn from military service members and first responders about what kind of opportunities might await them. For instructors like Demarr, it was a reminder of why he signed up for the job.



“It’s guys like him that solidify my existence and career,” said Demarr. “He’s the reason I do this. Every time I see someone who has achieved, I can show the kids, look at what you can achieve.”



For Rosso, he just wanted to share his story with the students.



“What a truly humbling experience. To look back at kids who are where I was 20-plus years ago and tell them they are worth it and they have a shot at a better life is truly something that will stay with me forever.”