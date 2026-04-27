25th OWS Annual Nylander Day memorial ceremony 2026

Photo By Airman Najzee Kuzu | U.S. Air Force Davis-Monthan Air Force Base honor guardsmen present the colors during the Capt. Nathan J. Nylander Memorial Ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 24, 2026. The ceremony featured multiple speakers and honored Nylander’s selfless sacrifice in service to his nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu) see less | View Image Page

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – U.S. Airmen assigned to the 25th Operational Weather Squadron gathered Friday, April 24, 2026 to honor U.S. Air Force Capt. Nathan J. Nylander, a weather officer who made the ultimate sacrifice April 27, 2011, during an enemy attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The annual observance, known as Nylander Day, keeps the memory of the fallen captain alive within the squadron he once served and ensures his example of courage is passed to each new generation of weather Airmen assigned to Davis-Monthan.

Nylander, assigned to the 25th OWS was killed during a shooting at Kabul International Airport during a deployment as an advisor to NATO’s Operation Enduring Freedom. When gunfire erupted in a nearby room, Nylander did not flee to safety. Instead, he moved toward the threat and engaged the shooter directly until his weapon jammed, an act of selfless valor that cost him his life.

He was posthumously awarded the Silver Star, the nation’s third highest award for combat valor. He also received the Bronze Star, Purple Heart and numerous other decorations.

The 25th OWS building at Davis-Monthan was formally dedicated to his name in August 2013 and is known as the Nylander Building, a daily reminder to squadron members of the standard set by one of their own.

"It is important that we recognize the ultimate sacrifice of one of our own. While many Airmen pass through our unit, this ceremony reminds us of the enduring bonds we share. Every Airman is an integral part of our team and the broader Air Force family, united by a common purpose. Capt. Nathan Nylander exemplifies what it means to be there for your wingmen; he did exactly what he had to do to protect them when it mattered most. Honoring Capt. Nylander every year ensures that his legacy of selflessness and excellence continues to inspire the next generation of Airmen at the 25th OWS. He remains a fixture of this unit, and his story is a vital part of who we are," said Capt. David Drainer, the X-ray flight commander of the 25th Operational Weather Squadron.