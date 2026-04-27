501st Combat Support Wing unveils new resilience support facility

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tyhae Willocks, 423rd Air Base Group senior enlisted leader, left, Col. Michael J. Jewell, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, center, and Jill Barrett, 501st CSW Integrated Resiliency Office director, cut a ribbon to mark the grand opening of RAF Fairford’s Integrated Resilience and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response building RAF Fairford, England, April 23, 2026. The event underscored the Wing’s commitment to fostering a resilient and supported force through accessible, in-person resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone) see less | View Image Page

The 501st Combat Support Wing celebrated the opening of the new Integrated Resilience and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response building with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at RAF Fairford, April 23.

Col. Michael J. Jewell, 501st CSW commander, presided over the event, delivering remarks that emphasized the facility’s role in bolstering the Wing’s mission effectiveness. He noted that the center represents a tangible commitment to the well-being of the force, directly supporting the core priorities of readiness and resilience.

The project, which involved the full renovation of a former Child Development Center, has been years in the making. The facility now serves as a centralized hub for the Wing’s helping agencies to maintain a consistent in-person presence.

"The 501st Integrated Resilience Office (IRO) is a strategic wing asset," said Jill Barrett, 501st CSW Integrated Resiliency Office director. "The IRO’s mission is to build and sustain a resilient community at each of our installations and across the 501st CSW."

Barrett explained that the IRO collaborates with leadership, wing helping agencies, and other key stakeholders to ensure that Airmen, civilians, and their families can withstand, recover, and grow in the face of the unique stressors of military life. By targeting prevention efforts to reduce the risk of interpersonal, domestic, sexual, and self-directed violence, the office directly enhances wing readiness and retention.

"We are excited to have a new collaborative space for all 501st support organizations on RAF Fairford," Barrett said. "This new building will be a center for resilience and SAPR initiatives and provide local access to support services."

Because the Wing’s resources are geographically separated, the center is designed to simplify access for the RAF Fairford community. Barrett noted that any member of the community can walk through the door and receive assistance in finding the specific resources they need.

"We really hope that it becomes a focal point for all of the prevention and resiliency programming as a way to build a healthy and resilient community," Barrett said.

Following the ceremony, attendees were provided a guided tour of the renovated facility, showcasing the dedicated spaces for confidential counseling, family support services, and community outreach programs.