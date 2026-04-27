Hendricksen succeeds Fretwell as 192nd Wing Command Chief

Photo By Master Sgt. Eugene Silvers | Chief Master Sgt. Jasen Hendricksen, right, incoming 192nd Wing command chief, accepts the guidon from Col. Andrew M. Weidner, 192nd Wing commander, during an assumption of responsibility ceremony Feb. 22, 2026, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. Presided over by Weidner, the ceremony was held to provide official recognition of the new 192nd Wing command chief. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Eugene Silvers) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- The 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, held an assumption of responsibility ceremony for the 192nd Wing command chief master sergeant Feb. 22, 2026, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia.

Col. Andrew M. Weidner, 192nd Wing commander, presided over the ceremony, presenting the wing’s guidon to Chief Master Sgt. Jasen E. Hendricksen, signifying the formal transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability for his new position.

Weidner emphasized the weight of responsibility the enlisted corps carries in executing the vision and orders directed to them.

“We charge our enlisted corps with, essentially, not only helping create the vision and the orders that are going to be given but also interpreting those orders,” said Weidner.

Weidner added that the wing command chief is responsible for relaying concerns through senior noncommissioned officers up to the chief and then to the wing commander so the wing can get what the enlisted force needs.

Hendricksen, the former 192nd Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, spoke to the importance of each Airman’s individual commitment as a crucial piece of making the mission happen.

In revisiting The Airman’s Creed, Hendricksen reflected on the significance of the verse, “My mission is to fly, fight and win.” He described how each Airman’s role is critical to accomplishing the overall mission.

"One of my charges is to make sure the youngest Airmen know their contribution matters and how they fit into the organization," Hendricksen said. "We must ensure they never lose sight of the vital importance of their role."

The previous 192nd Wing command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Sean J. Fretwell currently serves as the VaANG state command chief at the Virginia National Guard’s Bob Slaughter Headquarters at Defense Supply Center in Richmond.