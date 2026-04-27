NAVFAC Washington Launches Project NEXUS to Integrate AI into Naval Facility Support Operations

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington successfully executed Project NEXUS on April 20, 2026, a command-wide artificial intelligence (AI) stand-down and immersive workshop initiative. Designed to move the workforce from AI awareness to functional competence, Project NEXUS integrates advanced AI capabilities into daily operations to enhance mission readiness and support for the warfighter.



The initiative originated from the “Get Real, Get Better” framework presented at the 2025 NAVFAC Washington Junior Officers Leadership Symposium. Moving beyond traditional lecture models, Project NEXUS utilized a specialized “Track Strategy,” offering tailored hands-on training for administrative, engineering, contracting, and leadership roles.



“Personnel spend a significant amount of time on repetitive administrative tasks to accomplish their mission,” said Ensign Zachary Meyer, construction manager at the Naval Research Laboratory and the Project NEXUS Governance and Compliance Lead. “This training empowers our team to leverage AI tools to reduce that burden, accelerating workflows and standardizing high-quality outputs across the command.”



The project aligns directly with the 2025 NAVFAC Strategic Plan, which prioritizes increasing lethality, readiness, and resilience across shore infrastructure. By leveraging authorized tools like GenAI.mil and Microsoft Flank Speed, the command aims to reduce Procurement Administrative Lead Time (PALT) and enhance project execution efficiency.



“Every efficiency gained through AI, whether drafting a performance work statement or automating correspondence, must be directly traceable to enhancing our support of the warfighter,” said Lt. Ibrahim Adedeji, supervisory general engineer at the Public Works Department at the Washington Navy Yard and the Project NEXUS innovation and technical lead.



“As the construction and facilities powerhouse of the Navy, NAVFAC and NAVFAC Washington is positioning itself at the forefront of the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry’s technological shift”, said Lt. Chibuzor Oziligbo, assistant public works officer, Naval Air Station Patuxent River and the Project NEXUS operations lead."



“The construction industry has historically been relatively slower to adopt technological transformations,” Oziligbo continues. “AI provides a strategic opportunity to pivot our command toward the future of engineering, allowing us to conduct business at a pace that matches modern warfare requirements.”



Consistent with the Department of Defense policy, the stand-down emphasized the responsible and ethical use of AI, maintaining a “human-in-the-loop” requirement for all critical decision-making. Following the event, NAVFAC Washington plans to officially launch its AI Community of Interest (COI) to ensure continued innovation and knowledge sharing across the enterprise.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2026 Date Posted: 04.30.2026 11:23 Story ID: 563989 Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Washington Launches Project NEXUS to Integrate AI into Naval Facility Support Operations, by Regina Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.