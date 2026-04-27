XVIII Airborne Corps Hosts Ukrainian Medical Professionals for Frontline Medical Seminar

Photo By Sgt. Brandon Hocson | Personnel affiliated with Fort Bragg attend a panel discussion featuring members of the Medical Service of Ukraine at the Main Post Theater on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, April 27, 2026. The session strengthened readiness by exposing attendees to current combat casualty care practices and operational lessons learned. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Brandon Hocson | Personnel affiliated with Fort Bragg attend a panel discussion featuring members of...... read more read more

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — XVIII Airborne Corps hosted a seminar titled “Lessons From the Battlefield: A Conversation With Ukrainian Medical Professionals” at the Fort Bragg Main Post Theater on April 27.

The event brought together Fort Bragg personnel to hear firsthand medical lessons learned from the front line. The session provided leaders with current battlefield insights and tactics, techniques and procedures drawn from real-world combat operations.

“As each of you are aware, the nature of warfare is the same, though the character of warfare with new technology changes,” said Col. John T. Distelhorst, XVIII Airborne Corps surgeon. “From a medical side, that nature of warfare as it affects the human being stays constant across nations and time. We must learn and adapt to the changing character of war.”

The visiting delegation consisted of six members from the Medical Service of Ukraine. During the discussion, panel members addressed trauma care, differences between Role 1, Role 2 and higher-level care, casualty stabilization before transfer, airway management challenges, and counter-drone survivability measures.

Speakers also discussed how battlefield medicine has adapted to emerging threats such as drones, drone-related injuries and electronic warfare during the conflict. “Because we used standardized treatment approaches, this allowed us to deliver care more quickly,” said a Ukrainian panel member. “Two teams can work simultaneously in different treatment areas at the same time. Fluids and blood products are warmed faster, which speeds both resuscitation and surgical care.”

Organizers said the professional exchange supports leader development by exposing attendees to contemporary battlefield challenges and practical solutions used in current combat operations.

The seminar also reinforced the value and importance of multinational cooperation and information sharing between partner forces, help strengthen interoperability, accelerate adaptation to emerging threats and improve collective readiness for future large-scale combat operations.

“In combat conditions such as extreme noise, disorientation and mass casualties, the strict use of algorithms helps you not to be lost and increases the chances of survival,” said a Ukrainian panel member. “They can be official or personal, simple or complex, but they must be there because in any unclear situation, you will not be lost without them.”

The seminar highlighted XVIII Airborne Corps’ continued commitment to readiness, leader development and integrating hard-earned lessons from partners with recent combat experience to sharpen the force for future operations.