Review TRICARE benefits for survivors

Courtesy Photo | TRICARE wants you to know you’re not alone. This article focuses on the benefits TRICARE offers survivors. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | TRICARE wants you to know you’re not alone. This article focuses on the benefits...... read more read more

It can be a challenge when a family member passes away. You’re dealing with not only the emotional sense of loss, but the many other details that require time, energy, and focus surrounding that loss. One of these concerns may be how your healthcare coverage may change.

“Most importantly, TRICARE recognizes what you’re going through and is here to support you in your time of loss,” said Zelly Zim, senior program analyst, TRICARE Health Plan, Policy & Programs Division, at the Defense Health Agency. “The TRICARE benefit offers coverage that transitions with you as you move into this new phase of life. With TRICARE, your healthcare coverage changes as your life changes.”

TRICARE wants you to know you aren't alone. This article focuses on the benefits TRICARE offers survivors.

How TRICARE covers survivors

There are different survivor scenarios, but regardless of which type of survivor you are, your TRICARE medical and dental coverage continue after the death of your sponsor. If you’re a spouse, you can keep your coverage until you remarry. Family member health plan options and costs will vary based on:

The sponsor’s military status when they die

If the surviving family member is a spouse or a child

Explore survivor scenarios

There are four different types of survivor categories. Your TRICARE coverage is based on who you are. If you aren’t sure if your sponsor was on active duty when they died, contact a casualty assistance officer or your sponsor’s unit/service personnel office.

Survivors of active duty service members

Spouses and children are considered “transitional survivors” for the first three years after an active duty sponsor dies. Surviving family members remain covered as active duty family members. Health plan options and costs don’t change.

Keep in mind, if you lose TRICARE eligibility, you’ll lose your transitional or survivor status.

After three years, surviving spouses’ coverage changes to that of a retired family member. The Defense Manpower Data Center updates your records. You’ll receive a letter from DMDC before your status changes. Surviving children’s coverage doesn’t change until they age out or lose TRICARE eligibility for other reasons.

For more details, go to Survivors of Active Duty Service Members.

Survivors of National Guard and Reserve members

Depending on the military status of your National Guard or Reserve sponsor or your previous TRICARE health and dental plan coverage, your new coverage options may change.

Note: As of Oct. 1, 2025, survivors of NGR members who were on TRICARE Reserve Select when their sponsor died can keep their coverage for up to three years from the date of the sponsor’s death, or until they age out or lose TRICARE eligibility for other reasons.

To learn more, visit Survivors of National Guard and Reserve Members.

Survivors of retired service members

If you’re a survivor of a retired active duty service member—including medical retirement—you may be eligible for TRICARE. You’ll have the same health plan options and costs you had before your sponsor passed away.

Surviving spouses remain eligible until they remarry. Children remain eligible until they age out or lose TRICARE eligibility for other reasons.

For more information, check out Survivors of Retired Service Members.

Surviving adult children who may qualify for TRICARE Young Adult

If you’re between the ages of 21 (or 23, if you’re in college full time) and 26 and your sponsor is TRICARE-eligible, you can enroll in TRICARE Young Adult. However, if your sponsor dies before you enroll in TYA, you may still be able to enroll. You need to meet certain requirements, though.

To read the requirements, go to Surviving Children Who May Qualify for TRICARE Young Adult.

Survivor dental coverage

If you’re a surviving family member, you’re eligible for theTRICARE Dental Program Survivor Benefit Plan. The TDP Survivor Benefit Plan provides the same level of coverage as the TDP. And, while you’re enrolled, the federal government pays 100% of your monthly premiums.

After three years, surviving spouses may be eligible for dental coverage through the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program.

There’s more to learn about survivor coverage options.

What else you need to know

Did you know that a death in the family is a TRICARE Qualifying Life Event? This means that surviving family members have 90 days to make eligible health plan changes, as described in the*TRICARE Qualifying Life Events Fact Sheet*.

And keep in mind that you only have to report your sponsor’s death to the TRICARE Pharmacy Program contractor, https://militaryrx.express-scripts.com/. The Social Security Administration or sponsor’s service report the death to the Defense Manpower Data Center.

It may take some time for DMDC to get the information. If you prefer, you can notify DMDC of the death by:

Visiting a localUniformed Services ID card officewith a copy of the death certificate

Faxing a copy of the death certificate to 800-336-4416

Mailing a copy of the death certificate to: DMDC/DEERS Support Office 400 Gigling Road Seaside, CA 93955-6771

If your sponsor was retired, and depending on their service branch, you may need to take other steps.

If a family member who wasn’t the sponsor dies, contact the DMDC/DEERS Support Office to learn what you need to do to report their death. Depending on your situation, your health plan options may change from family to individual.

Remember, whatever your circumstance, TRICARE is here for you.

***Note:***If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. This resource connects you with trained counselors who can help you get the help you need, 24/7.