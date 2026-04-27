Air Advisors Enhance Panama's Aircraft Maintenance Capabilities, Bolster Regional Security

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nestor Rivera, aircraft structural maintenance instructor,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nestor Rivera, aircraft structural maintenance instructor, 156th Tactical Advisory Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, assesses corrosion damage on the wing of a Cessna 172 at Panama City, Panama, March 16, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

PANAMA CITY, Panama -- Air Advisors with the 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron and the 156th Tactical Advisory Squadron conducted a Mobile Training Team mission with the Servicio Nacional Aeronaval of Panama from March 14- 21, 2026.



This engagement significantly advanced the partner nation’s aircraft structural maintenance capabilities, directly reinforcing the stability and security of the Western Hemisphere.



The week-long training event focused on providing five Aeronaval personnel with advanced skills in aircraft structural repair. The curriculum was designed to build upon the foundational knowledge Aeronaval personnel earn through their organic maintenance training, covering critical areas such as sheet metal fabrication, damage assessment, repair techniques, and corrosion control—a topic of particular importance in Panama's humid climate. This instruction is crucial for ensuring the long-term airworthiness and safety of the Aeronaval’s diverse air fleet.



"The expertise we bring to our partners is about more than just fixing parts; it's about building a sustainable and self-sufficient maintenance culture," said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nestor Rivera, the lead aircraft structural maintenance instructor, 156th TAS. "We saw tremendous dedication from our Panamanian partners. Their ability to perform in-depth structural repairs in-house means their aircraft can stay on mission, protecting their borders and countering illicit trafficking, which makes the entire region safer."



The classroom portion of the training culminated in an on-site visit to Aeronaval’s structural maintenance shop, serving as a practical bridge between theory and real-world application. During the tour, Aeronaval technicians guided the instructor through their current operational workflow, showcasing their procedures on aircraft actively undergoing maintenance. This interactive session allowed the instructor to connect the academic curriculum directly to their partners' environment, pointing out real-time examples of the principles taught in class and illustrating how the techniques could be integrated into their existing depot practices.



"This partnership is foundational to our shared security interests," said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. William Bohlke, commander of the 156th TAS. "A capable and self-reliant Aeronaval is a stronger partner for the United States. By investing in their skills, we are investing in regional stability and strengthening the alliance."



This successful engagement is a clear example of security cooperation in action. It not only strengthened the long-standing alliance between the U.S. and Panama but also demonstrated a shared commitment to a peaceful and prosperous hemisphere built on a foundation of mutual trust and shared capabilities.