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    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates, Honors Sailor Excellence

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates, Honors Sailor Excellence

    Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Naleni Castillo of the Staff Education and Training...... read more read more

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Three sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point were recently selected as Sailors of the Quarter.

    The honorees are Hospitalman Alyson Cuff, Bluejacket of the Quarter; Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Naleni Castillo, Junior Sailor of the Quarter; and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Emmanuella Gbogbo, Sailor of the Quarter.

    Each honoree demonstrated exceptional proficiency in patient care and safety, contributing to the readiness of units at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 08:48
    Story ID: 563964
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates, Honors Sailor Excellence, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates, Honors Sailor Excellence
    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates, Honors Sailor Excellence
    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates, Honors Sailor Excellence

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