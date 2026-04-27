Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates, Honors Sailor Excellence

Three sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point were recently selected as Sailors of the Quarter.
The honorees are Hospitalman Alyson Cuff, Bluejacket of the Quarter; Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Naleni Castillo, Junior Sailor of the Quarter; and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Emmanuella Gbogbo, Sailor of the Quarter.
Each honoree demonstrated exceptional proficiency in patient care and safety, contributing to the readiness of units at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 08:48
|Story ID:
|563964
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
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