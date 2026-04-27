Signal to Shepherd: A Chaplain’s Full Circle Journey

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea — When Eric Reynolds returned to the Signal Corps as the 1st Signal Brigade chaplain, the assignment felt less like a new chapter and more like a homecoming. Recently promoted to major, Reynolds now advises commanders and cares for Soldiers in the very branch where his Army journey began more than three decades ago. Long before the oak leaves, Reynolds was an uncertain 18-year-old private searching for direction. A college scholarship waited for him in Augusta, Georgia. His grades were strong. His test scores were solid. Still, Reynolds doubted himself. “I grew up without a father,” he said. “I was looking for discipline. I was looking for guidance. The Army gave me that.” In 1992, he enlisted and chose the Signal Corps, drawn by the promise of a technical skill he could carry for life. Only later did he learn the decision echoed family history: a grandfather who served in Signal during World War II and uncles who followed the same path, including one who later worked for NASA. At the time, Reynolds simply knew he had stepped onto a road. He did not yet know how far it would wind.

Early success, lasting lessons

Reynolds flourished. He advanced quickly and pinned on sergeant in three years, an unusually fast progression in the 1990s. He imagined staying in uniform for decades. But one encounter reshaped how he thought about leadership. Seeking mentorship, Reynolds told a senior enlisted leader he hoped to become a sergeant major one day. The answer was short. “I got mine,” Reynolds recalled. “You get yours.” “It broke me,” he said. “I told myself if I ever had rank, I never wanted to treat people like that.”

A vow that changed everything

Not long after, Reynolds and his wife received devastating news. Doctors said she had cancer. They warned the young couple they might never have more children. At the same time, Reynolds deployed with 1-23 Signal to Egypt. He asked to return home for surgery but remained overseas. Alone and feeling helpless, he prayed. “I said, ‘If you heal my wife, I’ll serve you for the rest of my life,’” Reynolds said. When he came home, he said, the cancer was gone. “I made a deal,” he said. “I had to honor it.”

Staying connected to serve

After eight years in the Signal Corps, Reynolds left active duty in 2000 but joined the Georgia National Guard as a chaplain assistant. The move allowed him to remain with Soldiers while exploring whether ministry was the path forward. Responsibility found him quickly. Within a week, he said, the unit chaplain retired unexpectedly. Reynolds helped sustain the religious support program — coordinating services, supporting families and becoming a steady presence for troops. The unit commander made his support clear. “He told me, ‘Whenever you’re preaching, I’m going to be there,’” Reynolds said. In that environment, Reynolds saw firsthand how spiritual care strengthened formations. The calling sharpened.

Pulled away — and pulled back

Civilian life brought success in the telecommunications industry. Reynolds oversaw major projects, supervised teams and earned a six-figure income. But the pace extracted a price. Vacations disappeared. Health issues surfaced. The schedule left little room for anything else. “The lure of money pulled me,” he said. Then came multiple layoffs. Each one pushed the same question to the surface: What did he truly love? “It was the Soldiers,” Reynolds said. “I missed the camaraderie. I missed the mission.” He applied to return to active duty. The Army declined. Too old. Medical concerns. He applied again. And again. Eventually, waivers were approved, and Reynolds returned to uniform in 2018 as a chaplain. At Fort Bliss, he said, he sometimes paused in his office just to watch formations move past, the sound of cadence echoing down the street. “I loved it,” he said. “I was home.”

Baker Young

Later, during his utilization assignment in Hawaii, then-Capt. Reynolds met a patient whose story would permanently shape his ministry. His name was Baker Young. Within a single week, Young had lost his wife, his mother and both of his legs. Reynolds entered a hospital room thick with grief, machines humming, uncertainty hanging in the air. “He told me he didn’t want to live,” Reynolds said. So Reynolds kept returning. They talked about anger. About faith. About memories of life before everything changed. Some days they sat quietly, the kind of silence that says more than words. Then one afternoon, Young asked a question Reynolds never expected. “Chaplain, what can I pray for you about?” The roles reversed. Reynolds said the prayer reached into burdens he had never voiced. It reminded him that care flows both directions and that healing can come from the most unlikely places. Their connection deepened beyond the hospital. Young later invited Reynolds onto his land, welcomed him into his community and treated him like family. When Reynolds departed the island, they embraced like brothers. Three months later, Young died. Now, Maj. Reynolds still carries the memory. “He reminded me why this matters,” he said.

Serving Signal again

Today in Korea, Reynolds once again serves signal Soldiers, but with decades of experience layered into his counsel. He sees the strain distance puts on families, the isolation that can shadow first-term troops and the quiet battles many fight privately. His aim is to build connections early — before hardship becomes a crisis. “It’s about the spirit,” Reynolds said. “Helping people become the best version of who they are.”

Advice to the next generation

If he could speak to the young private he once was, Reynolds knows what he would say. “You’re smarter than you think,” he said. “You’re stronger than you believe.” He repeats that message often. A difficult beginning does not determine the ending.

A message home

Near the end of the interview, Reynolds reflected on legacy and the people who walked every mile of the journey beside him. His wife, Shalonda. His children: Jay, Devante, Elijah and Alyasia. Reynolds said the deployments, the returns to uniform and the emotional weight of caring for others always pointed back to them. “I did this for legacy,” he said. “I wanted them to be proud. I wanted them to see a life they could respect.” For the private who once questioned his worth, their faith in him stands as confirmation he kept the promise. From a young Soldier searching for direction to a brigade chaplain guiding others toward hope, Reynolds’ path has come full circle — grounded in service, marked by sacrifice and carried forward by the belief that no life is beyond redemption.